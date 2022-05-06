Ductless HVAC System Market - 55% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rapid Rising Commercial & Residential Construction Globally | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ductless HVAC system market size is set to grow by USD 15.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.58% according to Technavio. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for ductless HVAC systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in construction activities and rise in population in countries such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the ductless HVAC system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The ductless HVAC system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation, packaging, and promotional activities to compete in the market. AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Our ductless HVAC system market report covers the following areas:

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the rapidly rising commercial and residential construction globally. The global construction market is expected to grow by USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 and reach USD 15.2 trillion, with emerging markets accounting for USD 8.9 trillion in 2030. However, region-wise, the construction market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to have the highest growth, followed by emerging economies in APAC. Further, in 2020, China, India, the US, and Indonesia accounted for 58.3% of growth in the global construction sector. Furthermore, the residential construction sector accounted for 44% of the total global construction industry in 2020, making it the largest sub-sector and a key driver of the global construction market's growth. This growth will be fueled by emerging economies that are looking to develop energy, transport networks, sewage and waste systems, and other large-scale projects, in the forecast period.

Story continues

However, the key challenge to the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the stringent government regulations. For instance, the New Efficiency Standard for Residential Heating and the Cooling United States of America and the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act (NAECA) went into effect in 2006 and 2015, respectively. The new standards that come into effect in 2023 require a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER), a measure of a systems cooling performance, of no less than 14 for residential systems in the northern parts of the US and a SEER of 15 in the southern parts (states) of the US. In addition, the new standards require an increase in the heating efficiency of air-source heat pumps, which is measured by the equipment heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF). The minimum HSPF will be 8.8 when compared with the HSPF of 8.2 required by the current standard, which went into effect in 2015. Such factors would hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation Analysis

Type

Geography

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Revenue Generating Segment

The ductless HVAC system market share growth by the single-zoned segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for HVAC systems applications, owing to growth in household incomes and changing expenditure patterns of consumers in emerging economies, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ductless HVAC system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ductless HVAC system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ductless HVAC system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ductless HVAC system market vendors

Ductless HVAC System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.18 Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

