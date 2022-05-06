U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

Ductless HVAC System Market - 55% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rapid Rising Commercial & Residential Construction Globally | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ductless HVAC system market size is set to grow by USD 15.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.58% according to Technavio. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for ductless HVAC systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in construction activities and rise in population in countries such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the ductless HVAC system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The ductless HVAC system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation, packaging, and promotional activities to compete in the market. AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Our ductless HVAC system market report covers the following areas:

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the rapidly rising commercial and residential construction globally. The global construction market is expected to grow by USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 and reach USD 15.2 trillion, with emerging markets accounting for USD 8.9 trillion in 2030. However, region-wise, the construction market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to have the highest growth, followed by emerging economies in APAC. Further, in 2020, China, India, the US, and Indonesia accounted for 58.3% of growth in the global construction sector. Furthermore, the residential construction sector accounted for 44% of the total global construction industry in 2020, making it the largest sub-sector and a key driver of the global construction market's growth. This growth will be fueled by emerging economies that are looking to develop energy, transport networks, sewage and waste systems, and other large-scale projects, in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the stringent government regulations. For instance, the New Efficiency Standard for Residential Heating and the Cooling United States of America and the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act (NAECA) went into effect in 2006 and 2015, respectively. The new standards that come into effect in 2023 require a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER), a measure of a systems cooling performance, of no less than 14 for residential systems in the northern parts of the US and a SEER of 15 in the southern parts (states) of the US. In addition, the new standards require an increase in the heating efficiency of air-source heat pumps, which is measured by the equipment heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF). The minimum HSPF will be 8.8 when compared with the HSPF of 8.2 required by the current standard, which went into effect in 2015. Such factors would hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample report now!

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Revenue Generating Segment

The ductless HVAC system market share growth by the single-zoned segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for HVAC systems applications, owing to growth in household incomes and changing expenditure patterns of consumers in emerging economies, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report now!

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ductless HVAC system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ductless HVAC system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ductless HVAC system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ductless HVAC system market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The HVAC terminal units market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.41 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.05%. Download a sample report now!

  • The energy-efficient HVAC systems market share is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%. Download a sample report now!

Ductless HVAC System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.18

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Single-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Multi-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Electrolux

  • 10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Subros Ltd.

  • 10.12 Trane Technologies plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ductless-hvac-system-market---55-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-rapid-rising-commercial--residential-construction-globally--technavio-301539657.html

SOURCE Technavio

