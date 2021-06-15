U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,255.28
    +0.13 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.75
    -85.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,174.14
    +104.72 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,326.15
    -9.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.57
    +0.69 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    +0.0100 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4083
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,236.13
    -293.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.84
    +37.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.80
    +25.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Duda, a WordPress rival, raises $50M to help agencies and bigger companies build better websites

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

Self-expression for many consumers today comes in the form of social media and apps. But if you're a larger business, even if you can't ignore platforms like Facebook, a website still remains central part of your digital equation. Today, Duda -- which has built a platform for larger businesses, and typically the agencies they employ, to build those websites -- is announcing a round of growth funding of $50 million to expand its business.

This is a Series D, and it's being led by Claridge IL with past investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners also participating. Itai Sadan, Duda's CEO who co-founded the company with Amir Glatt, would not disclose the valuation, except to say that it has tripled since its last round. (It didn't disclose then, either.) It has now raised $100 million and Sadan believes that the longer-term step will be an IPO in two or three years.

This latest round in the meantime is Duda's biggest funding round to date, and it comes on the back of a predictably big year -- one in which online presence for many became their only presence.

Duda has now crossed 1 million published websites from a community of 17,000 developers building on its platform. As a point of comparison, when we covered the company's previous round -- $25 million in September 2019 -- Duda had crossed 560,000 websites and a community of 6,000 web professionals.

For some further context, these numbers may pale in comparison to WordPress overall, which today says it powers some 41% of the whole of the web (including, disclosure, TechCrunch.com itself) with tens of millions of websites created on its platform.

But Duda is not aiming to directly compete with all of WordPress, or SquareSpace, or Wix, or the wider field of web-building platforms: it describes itself as a "professional web site builder" and it specifically creates tools to handle not just large amounts of content, larger audiences, and larger processes (such as mass e-commerce transactions), but also a larger number of people who might need to engage with the site while it's being constructed, and after it is built.

Having said that, in the area where it's more directly competing -- WordPress and others also provide tools to website building professionals and agencies -- Sadan notes that some 60% of its customers are migrating from WordPress, according to the agencies that Duda has surveyed.

"The issues include security and, you know, plugins breaking," he said. "The analogy I like to use is that it's like Android versus iPhone," he added, which to him means "you get everything from one vendor: we do the hosting, provide a website builder, the templates, the widgets. And and you have a support team that you can actually call and talk to if you have any problems. That's the guarantee that we give to our customers." If the customer in question is an agency running tens or hundreds, or even thousands of sites, that is the kind of customer Duda handles.

The company's more recent turn, he said, has been into SaaS: that is, websites that provide tools on their platforms that others in turn can use, whether those are travel planning tools, or e-commerce platforms, and so on. SaaS was an area Duda entered into back in 2019 and it now accounts for about half of its business, Sadan said.

Within, that, unsurprisingly, e-commerce has been one of the standout areas, growing 65% and now accounting for about 20% of all of Duda's business. "Part of this raise is to double down on that," he said.

“We look forward to partnering with Duda and its existing shareholders in further cementing Duda’s leadership in its space, as well as fulfilling its vision of making web design easy and scalable for web professionals serving clients across all industries," said Oded Tal, Claridge IL’s founding managing partner, said in a statement. "The company has built an incredible product that is highly regarded by web professionals and operates in a truly massive, high growth market.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation bets on Linux tablet maker Jingling in $10M round

    Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures has its eyes on a niche market targeting software developers. In April, the venture capital fund led a $10 million angel round in Jingling, a Chinese startup developing Linux-based tablets and laptops, TechCrunch has learned. Other investors in the round included private equity firm Trustbridge Partners.

  • Klaxoon introduces whiteboard-focused conference room for hybrid work

    French startup Klaxoon is announcing a product update for its whiteboard collaboration platform as well as a new hardware product. With Hybridity, the company is going to sell ready-to-use conference rooms that optimize hybrid meetings between people currently in the office and people on the go. Other people on the calls are represented through tiny thumbnails so that you can remain focused on the digital whiteboard.

  • Home services platform Thumbtack raises $275M on a $3.2B valuation to double down on home management

    On the heels of making an acquisition in December of home management startup Setter, Thumbtack -- one of the pioneers in the home services gig economy -- has raised a big round to double down on the model. The company has raised a fresh $275 million, money that the company plans to use to built out a home management and maintenance business alongside its network of home services professionals. Co-founder and CEO Marco Zappacosta confirmed that the round values Thumbtack at $3.2 billion.

  • 'Castlevania: Rondo of Blood' is getting a physical release on the TurboDuo

    Limited Run Games is releasing an English language version of 'Castlevania Rondo of Blood' in the US.

  • Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1

    Save $200 on Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon.

  • Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale could be for part or all of Shell's position in the U.S. Permian Basin, located mostly in Texas, which accounted for around 6% of the Anglo-Dutch company's total oil and gas output last year. Shell declined to comment.

  • David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

    David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday. The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors' chief executive officer. "We have taken the decision to focus our equities business on sustainable outcomes and core strategies where there is clear client demand, namely UK and global equities, while retaining sufficient coverage to support our multi-asset strategies," Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement.

  • Lumber is showing us the future: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Mergers Quadruple in Brazil as Companies Raise Fresh Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Mergers and acquisitions are booming in Brazil as companies raise capital in the public equity markets and look for takeover targets.Deals have almost quadrupled from the same period last year, soaring to $34.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, total stock issuance by Brazilian companies jumped 83% to 69.6 billion reais ($13.6 billion).Companies in Brazil are offering more shares on public markets as interest rates below inflation push many invest

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • Corsair rockets up 30% in early trading as Wall Street Bets finds its latest meme stock

    Gaming hardware marker Corsair became the latest stock to get the meme treatment on Monday.