'Due date, brew date': Sam Adams wants to give 9-month supply of NA beer to expectant couples

Samuel Adams' ‘due date, brew date’ contest in honor of dry January aims to help expecting couples create a booze-free bond.

Samuel Adams first announced the drop of Just the Haze, its first non-alcoholic beer, in March 2021 right before March Madness, marketing to fans that they could get more out of their days and nights by rotating one in, the company said in a news release at the time.

This Dry January, the flagship brand of the Boston Beer Company has taken a different approach, announcing a contest for expecting couples, specifically.

Samuel Adams will send five lucky people a 40-week supply of Just the Haze non-alcoholic beer to reward them for "giving up alcohol in support of their pregnant partner," the company said in a news release.

The contest, dubbed "Due Date, Brew Date," will throw in a 6-pack of Samuel Adams Boston Lager for making it to the end, "oh, and to celebrate the new addition to your family," of course.

“'Due Date, Brew Date’ as a way for expecting dads and non-carrying mothers to show their appreciation for their partner, without giving up their other great love – beer," Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams, said in the release.

How to enter

To enter, simply go to Samuel Adams' Due Date, Brew Date post on Instagram any time between Jan. 10 and 22 and either tag your partner in the comments along with your reason for giving up alcohol until their due date, or if you are the carrying parent, tag your partner with the reason you believe they should accept the challenge.

Each person is limited to one entry. The Samuel Adams team will select five winners on Jan. 23. All winners will be notified in a direct message on Instagram and receive an $850 electronic gift card along with $100 to go towards their baby registry.

For a complete list of contest rules and regulations, visit https://www.samueladams.com/due-date-brew-date-rules.

More on Just the Haze, non-alcoholic beer

Just the Haze is described as a "juicy, hazy, full-bodied IPA you’d never know was non-alcoholic," according to the company. Full of both citrus aromas and tropical and stone fruit notes, it meets the standard of beer fanatics as they choose to break from drinking.

Just the Haze has won three awards. It won Silver at World Beer Cup Awards last year, a Gold Medal for Best Non-Alcoholic in America at the Great American Beer Fest in 2022, and Silver at the 2021 World Beer Awards when it was first released.

The non-alcoholic brew is available in 6 and 12 packs of 12-ounce cans. You can find one in your area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samuel Adams 'Just the Haze' contest targets expectant couples