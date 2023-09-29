A dueling piano bar is coming to Bossier City. Learn more about this new business

Two north Louisiana natives are taking their passion for live entertainment and creating a one-of-a-kind hangout spot in Bossier City.

Have you ever been to dueling piano bar? Well now you don't have to travel outside of north Louisiana to enjoy the entertainment of larger cities.

Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar is coming to Bossier City late October to early November. Co-owner DJ Roman said, "my partner and I have been thinking about investing in a local business for a while, but weren't really sure what we wanted to invest in."

He continued by saying that he and his business partner, Keith Haley, always visit dueling piano bars when they go out of town. "I've always felt like north Louisiana needed a dueling piano bar, it's about the only thing we don't have," said Roman. "So, we started entertaining the idea."

DJ Roman and Keith Haley are opening Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.

For the past four months, Roman and Haley have been scouting locations and creating a plan for this new entertainment venture. Sweet Caroline's found its home in the former Charming Charlies located in the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Haley said, "we see the opportunity down here for this place to be able to grow."

Sweet Caroline's is the first of its kind not only for the area but as business. "It's not a chain," said Roman. "We worked on getting it trademarked and stuff like that to make sure that it was something that we could actually utilize."

The name Sweet Caroline's was chosen because of Neil Diamond's song Sweet Caroline, "it's a very popular song," said Roman.

He continued by saying, "if you are from out of town and are looking for something to do and you see Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar, it's going to elicit a feeling."

Roman and Haley have been scouting other dueling piano bars in Dallas, Little Rock and Austin, and are excited to embark on this new journey. "I'm excited to try a new adventure like this," said Haley.

DJ Roman, right, and Keith Haley are opening Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.

The task now is to hire performers. "We're going to need your standard type of people to work in the bar, bartenders, bar backs, hostess and some security," said Roman. "But the biggest one, obviously for us is going to be musicians and dueling piano players and that's not easy to find."

According to Roman, some training will be asked of the musicians. "Not just anybody can get up on stage and be a dueling piano player."

Musicians interested in performing in an exciting new environment can submit their applications and resumes to sweetcarolinesbc.com/join-our-team.

"Get ready for an unparalleled experience that will redefine what night-life looks like in the Shreveport-Bossier City area", said Haley. "At Sweet Caroline's, we're not just setting a new standard for entertainment; we're going to write a whole new melody—one that will resonate with everyone in the Ark-La-Tex."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: A dueling piano bar is coming to Bossier City. Learn more about this new business