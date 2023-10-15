Dufry AG (VTX:DUFN) most popular amongst retail investors who own 36% of the shares, institutions hold 26%

Key Insights

Dufry's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 8 shareholders own 50% of the company

26% of Dufry is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Dufry AG (VTX:DUFN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 26% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dufry.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dufry?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dufry already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dufry's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dufry. Our data shows that Edizione S.r.l. is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Advent International Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 7.1% of common stock, and Compagnie Financière Richemont SA holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Dufry

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Dufry AG. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CHF23k worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Dufry. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.1%, private equity firms could influence the Dufry board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 22%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.2% of Dufry stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

