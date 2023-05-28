DUG Technology Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits AU$136m \

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 16% resulting in a AU$19m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$248k acquisition is now worth US$373k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DUG Technology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Executive Director Matthew Lamont for AU$200k worth of shares, at about AU$1.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 324.00k shares worth AU$248k. But insiders sold 220.00k shares worth AU$208k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DUG Technology insiders. They paid about AU$0.77 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that DUG Technology insiders own 50% of the company, worth about AU$68m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The DUG Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like DUG Technology insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DUG Technology you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

