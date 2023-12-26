DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) most popular amongst individual investors who own 35%, insiders hold 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in DUG Technology indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 6 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 29% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of DUG Technology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DUG Technology?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

DUG Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at DUG Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of DUG Technology. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Regal Partners Limited with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 11% of the stock. Matthew Lamont, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of DUG Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of DUG Technology Ltd. Insiders have a AU$62m stake in this AU$217m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DUG Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DUG Technology you should know about.

