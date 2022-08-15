A. Duie Pyle Receives Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Award for the 33rd Straight Year

A. Duie Pyle

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the 98-year-old premier provider of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named a recipient of the 39th Quest for Quality Awards. Pyle has been recognized for its excellence by Logistics Management for 33 years in a row. This year, Pyle received the distinct honor of ranking first in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.



In the transportation and logistics industry, the Quest for Quality Awards are regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance–acting as the gold standard for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The winners are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group.

“Every year, we set the bar high for customer service goals and then strive to meet and surpass these initiatives. Being recognized as the top LTL carrier in the Northeast by Logistics Management is a testament to the hard work the Pyle team puts in to improve quality throughout our organization year after year,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the shipping community, and we sincerely appreciate their vote of confidence year after year.”

Recipients for the 39th annual Quest for Quality Awards were determined based on a survey by Logistics Management readers, where participants graded carriers and service providers based on who they use and who they believe has best delivered on quality service. The recipients are also graded based on customer service, on-time performance, value, IT, as well as equipment and operations.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

