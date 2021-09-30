U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.75
    -15.71 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.63
    -292.09 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.60
    +52.16 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.67
    -1.64 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +34.60 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3480
    -0.6110 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,898.77
    +2,565.28 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.96
    +3.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Duke Energy appoints new chief diversity and inclusion officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today named Cameron McDonald chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president, talent agility and acquisition. The appointment is effective Nov. 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

McDonald is currently Duke Energy's vice president, human resources, where she leads the company's talent acquisition, workforce agility and HR business partner functions. She will succeed Joni Davis, who is retiring following a 34-year career with the company.

McDonald will report to Ron Reising, chief human resources officer.

"Cameron has broad experience, strong relationships with our senior leaders and a proven track record of implementing talent strategies that enable the company to execute its clean energy strategy," said Reising. "Combining diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and workforce agility will help increase diversity in our recruiting pipeline, workforce and leadership team, strengthen our culture of inclusion and build the skill sets needed to achieve our clean energy vision."

Duke Energy's diversity and inclusion program has significant momentum. The company has made strong progress hiring diverse candidates and advancing diverse leaders; expanding training and learning opportunities; and hosting events where employees can have safe and honest conversations. Duke Energy also increased its focus on social justice and racial equity philanthropy. Since May of 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed $4 million to help advocate for equal opportunities in the communities it serves.

McDonald joined Duke Energy in 2001 and has held numerous roles in human resources, including compensation, employee relations, change management, learning and development and HR business partner consulting. McDonald also led a team focused on HR transformation, applying innovation and technology to reimagine HR products and services.

A native of South Carolina, McDonald earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Clemson University and a master's degree in human resources from the University of South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan
800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-appoints-new-chief-diversity-and-inclusion-officer-301389249.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot Joins RE100’s Mission of 100% Renewable Energy Consumption

    RE100 is a global and collaborative initiative that is driving the change to renewable electricity. Short for “renewable 100 percent,” the coalition is led by Climate Group and CDP (formerly known ...

  • Key labor group backs claim Kroger violated federal law

    The National Labor Relations Board is supporting a claim Kroger Co. might have broken federal law in prohibiting employees from wearing Black Lives Matter buttons.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Merck’s Buy of Acceleron Will Help Prepare for Keytruda Patent Cliff, CEO Says

    Merck CEO Robert Davis sees "a multibillion-dollar opportunity" with the acquisition of Acceleron. Merck's Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in seven years.

  • Exxon Rejected Net Zero Pitch After Proxy Loss, Citi Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. hasn’t committed to net zero emissions by 2050 because it doesn’t know how to achieve that goal, according to one of Citigroup Inc.’s top energy bankers.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsStephen Tr

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Champions

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend champions. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Champions. Dividend investing is not about just looking at those attractive yields. Metrics like payout ratio, price-to-book ratio and the number […]

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • This Trend Will Dominate the Stock Market for the Next 10 Years

    Patient investors should reap rich rewards from investing in sustainability by way of the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries.

  • Energy Transition Faces Metal Supply Deficit, Canada Miners Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The world needs more mines to meet demand for copper and other battery metals required to shift to less polluting energy sources -- even if such moves are seen as environmentally unappealing, according to Hudbay Minerals Inc. financial chief.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • GM expects renewable energy-powered U.S. sites by 2025, ahead of plan

    The company also said it was working with U.S power grid operator PJM Interconnection and energy firm TimberRock to track carbon emissions from electricity use at its U.S. facilities. Eventually, GM plans to expand that effort to track emissions from the electric vehicles it sells, the company said.

  • Soaring energy prices and supply woes threaten climate action

    Record high energy prices and fears of a supply crunch are threatening to slow global climate ambitions, just one month away from a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

  • JetBlue accelerates its purchases of sustainable jet fuel at New York airports

    JetBlue Airways Corp. will buy $1 billion in sustainable aviation fuel from bioenergy company SG Preston, marking the first large-scale use of domestically produced SAF for a commercial carrier at New York's metropolitan airports.

  • Enbridge's long-delayed Line 3 oil pipeline project to start up Oct. 1

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will begin operating on Oct. 1, the first successful major expansion of Canadian crude export capacity in six years, clearing hurdles that other projects were unable to overcome. Its completion is welcome news for the Canadian energy sector after a number of proposed pipelines, including TC Energy's Keystone XL, were scrapped due to environmental opposition and regulatory delays. The $8.2 billion project allows Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,765 km-long (1097 mile-long) pipeline.

  • Epic journey made by Singapore Zoo's new giraffes from India is no tall tale

    The Singapore Zoo has welcomed two new Rothschild's giraffes, Adhil and Balaji, which visitors can observe from Thursday (30 September).

  • GM says it is ahead of schedule in some clean-energy goals

    General Motors Co. said Thursday it plans to source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. locations by 2025, five years earlier than it previously expected. The car maker estimated that the move will avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030. GM earlier this year announced the goal of being carbon neutral by 2040 and has pledged to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles, with plans to have more than 30 EV models globally

  • U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

    A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

  • Drought and wildlife concerns worsen at California's largest reservoir

    As reservoir levels drop across much of the West, towns are scrambling to handle the drought, and some experts are worried about the salmon population.

  • ABB claims its Terra 360 is the 'world's fastest electric car charger'

    Swiss company ABB, which supplies EV chargers to Ionity and Electrify America, has unveiled what it calls the "world's fastest electric car charger.

  • China kills 3 housecats that tested positive for COVID-19

    A city in northern China has killed three housecats after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local media report Wednesday, as the country takes increasingly strict measures to contain new outbreaks. The authorities in Harbin, where 75 cases have recently been discovered, said the action was taken because there was no available treatment for animals with the disease and they would have endangered their owner and other residents of the apartment complex in which they lived, Beijing News online said. Pet ownership is increasingly popular in China, and the newspaper's report on the case drew more than 52,000 comments.