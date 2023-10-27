Duke Energy to build end-to-end green hydrogen system in Florida

The company logo and ticker for Duke Energy Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Electric utility Duke Energy said on Friday it would build a project to create clean energy using an end-to-end system to produce, store and combust 100% green hydrogen, in Florida.

The new system, a collaboration between Duke, construction management and consulting firm Sargent and Lundy, and General Electric's unit GE Vernova, would be located at Duke's existing facilities in DeBary, the company said in a statement.

Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water through electrolysis using renewable energy, is expected to play a key role in decarbonizing various industries, including transport.

Construction of the demonstration project in DeBary would begin later this year and could take about one year to complete, Duke said.

The new system would begin with the existing 74.5-megawatt (MW) DeBary solar plant providing clean energy for two 1-MW electrolyzer units.

The company expects the new system to be installed and fully functioning in 2024.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)