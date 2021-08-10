U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.47
    +8.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,273.16
    +171.31 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,797.65
    -62.53 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.77
    +6.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    +2.09 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    +0.0200 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5850
    +0.2800 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.29
    -822.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.33
    +865.66 (+356.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Duke Energy builds pipeline of workers for Indiana businesses with $280,000 in workforce training grants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- 11 workforce development programs receive Duke Energy Foundation grants.

- Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $6.3 million in workforce grants in past 5 years throughout states served by company.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded approximately $280,000 in grants to 11 workforce development and education programs in Indiana to help create a pipeline of workers prepared for employment.

Duke Energy, the nation&#39;s largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"I hear consistently from Indiana businesses that well-trained workers are one of their greatest needs," said Duke Energy Indiana president Stan Pinegar. "Many of the jobs don't require a college degree but instead need skilled workers with specialized training. These grants support that demand. Developing a skilled workforce is key to attracting and retaining business in Indiana, and it's a high priority of Duke Energy."

Dimension Mill in Bloomington, Ind., received one of the grants to support its 10-week, free program for the under- or unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the tech sector. Called "The Mill Code School," Dimension focuses on local, smaller technology businesses with urgent talent needs. Besides software development training, it offers career readiness, a dedicated career coach and mock interviews with local and national employers as well as diversity and inclusion training.

"Small tech companies have urgent talent needs," said Melissa Ward, head of Initiatives and Partnerships at The Mill. "With the help of grants such as this, we partner with Ivy Tech Community College and can provide not only training for those interested in starting a new career in technology, but we help with connections and the job search. Code/IT Academy is a matchmaker of sorts, training new employees and connecting them with growing tech companies in our area."

2021 grant recipients, awards

Bona Vista Programs Inc., Howard County, $10,000
Specialized training will help prepare caregivers for the developmentally disabled.

Columbus Area Chamber Foundation, Bartholomew County, $15,000
Supporting entrepreneurship and creation of innovation-driven businesses.

Dimension Mill Inc., Monroe County, $34,500
Training program for under/unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the technology sector.

Goodwill Education Initiatives, Marion County, $40,000
Helping adults earn a high school diploma and post-secondary credits.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation, Hamilton County, $20,000
Career and technical education programs.

Huntington University, Huntington County, $10,000
Agriculture workforce development.

Indiana Veteran Initiative, Marion County, $50,000
Support for ambassadors on military bases to help transition veterans to Indiana companies.

Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
SoftSkills integration within Noblesville Schools' internship program.

Region 10 Workforce Board, Floyd County, $50,000
Training for skills needed by local manufacturing industry.

Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County, $30,000
Countywide College and Career Pathways program for high school juniors and seniors.

Westfield Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
Support for certification cost for students and teachers in its trades program.

Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Media contact: Angeline Protogere
Cell: 317.431.1910
Media line: 800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-builds-pipeline-of-workers-for-indiana-businesses-with-280-000-in-workforce-training-grants-301352473.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morning Brief: Job openings continue to explode

    Myles Udland breaks down Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the record rise in job openings in America and how the country is still struggling to fulfill the excess of demand despite the rollout of vaccinations.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Perpetua Announces Antimony Supply Agreement for Ambri Battery Production

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) / (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to supply a portion of antimony production from the Stibnite Gold Project to Ambri Inc. ("Ambri"), establishing the foundation to help facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids in the U.S. and around the world. Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project, located in central Idaho, will provide Ambri with antimony from the only responsible and domestically mined

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Boston Beer, PepsiCo team up for Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo plans to partner together to launch a new Hard Mountain Dew and what this partnership could entail for future drink endeavors.

  • SBA ramps up PPP loan forgiveness as big banks like JPMorgan, PNC go their own way

    Some of the nation’s largest lenders are opting to chart their own path to forgiving pandemic-era emergency loans to small businesses.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Starr Peak Announces Additional Expansion of Drilling Program to 60,000 Metres on NewMétal Property

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).