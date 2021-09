Duke Energy connects Indiana customers to utility assistance; provides energy-saving tips

- Company continues proactively notifying customers of payment plans, other tools to help manage energy bills.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising summer temperatures threatening to cause even more financial hardship for people struggling to pay their energy bills, Duke Energy is continuing to support customers by connecting them with available assistance and offering programs and tools to help manage electric bills, including flexible payment plans.

Assistance programs



Duke Energy is reaching out to customers who are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their local communities.

LIHEAP

This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. Online and mail-in applications for LIHEAP funds will open on October 1. To learn how to qualify and apply, call 211 or visit in.gov/ihcda.

Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (IERA) dollars are again available to help eligible customers pay past-due rent and utility bills dating back to April 1, 2020. Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past-due rent. The program also covers essential utilities, up to a maximum amount.

Complete details about the IERA Program are available at IndianaHousingNow.org.

Assistance agency funds

Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. in211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. Customers can learn about agencies that serve their area by dialing 211, visiting in211.org online, or by texting their ZIP code to 898.211.

Story continues

In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Resources are also available here for small business customers, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.

Other assistance for managing utility bills

Budget Billing

Duke Energy's Budget Billing lets customers pay one predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted. Learn more about Budget Billing here.

Pick Your Due Date

With Pick Your Due Date, customers can choose the date they want their Duke Energy bill to be due each month. Combining Pick Your Due Date together with Budget Billing can give customers even more control over their energy bills. Learn more: www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/pick-your-due-date.

Installment Plans

Installment plans give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan. Customers should contact Duke Energy Indiana to discuss options available to them by dialing 800.521.2232.

Track, manage energy usage

Energy use typically spikes in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage when temperatures are highest.



Smart meters provide customers with daily and hourly usage information to help them better understand their energy use and take steps to save energy and money. Video here.

Duke Energy customers with smart meters also receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle, well before their bill arrives, with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be.

Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount of their choosing, allowing them to adjust their usage and help save money on their bill.

Other energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy is available at Duke-Energy.com/Summer.

Duke Energy Indiana



Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

800.559.3853

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-connects-indiana-customers-to-utility-assistance-provides-energy-saving-tips-301371724.html

SOURCE Duke Energy