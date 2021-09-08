U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.11
    -6.92 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,033.69
    -66.31 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.84
    -95.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.11
    -27.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.36
    +1.01 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    -0.0390 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2280
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,477.29
    -432.68 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.70
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Duke Energy connects Indiana customers to utility assistance; provides energy-saving tips

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Company continues proactively notifying customers of payment plans, other tools to help manage energy bills.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising summer temperatures threatening to cause even more financial hardship for people struggling to pay their energy bills, Duke Energy is continuing to support customers by connecting them with available assistance and offering programs and tools to help manage electric bills, including flexible payment plans.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Assistance programs

Duke Energy is reaching out to customers who are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their local communities.

LIHEAP

This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. Online and mail-in applications for LIHEAP funds will open on October 1. To learn how to qualify and apply, call 211 or visit in.gov/ihcda.

Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (IERA) dollars are again available to help eligible customers pay past-due rent and utility bills dating back to April 1, 2020. Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past-due rent. The program also covers essential utilities, up to a maximum amount.

Complete details about the IERA Program are available at IndianaHousingNow.org.

Assistance agency funds

Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. in211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. Customers can learn about agencies that serve their area by dialing 211, visiting in211.org online, or by texting their ZIP code to 898.211.

In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Resources are also available here for small business customers, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.

Other assistance for managing utility bills

Budget Billing

Duke Energy's Budget Billing lets customers pay one predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted. Learn more about Budget Billing here.

Pick Your Due Date

With Pick Your Due Date, customers can choose the date they want their Duke Energy bill to be due each month. Combining Pick Your Due Date together with Budget Billing can give customers even more control over their energy bills. Learn more: www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/pick-your-due-date.

Installment Plans

Installment plans give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan. Customers should contact Duke Energy Indiana to discuss options available to them by dialing 800.521.2232.

Track, manage energy usage

Energy use typically spikes in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage when temperatures are highest.

  • Smart meters provide customers with daily and hourly usage information to help them better understand their energy use and take steps to save energy and money. Video here.

  • Duke Energy customers with smart meters also receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle, well before their bill arrives, with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be.

  • Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount of their choosing, allowing them to adjust their usage and help save money on their bill.

Other energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy is available at Duke-Energy.com/Summer.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-connects-indiana-customers-to-utility-assistance-provides-energy-saving-tips-301371724.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to bring its cashier-less technology to 2 Whole Foods stores next year

    There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon (AMZN) which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Lion Electric Highlights the Benefits of Zero-Emission Vehicles at its Flagship Experience Centre in Terrebonne, Quebec

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its flagship Experience Centre in Terrebonne, Quebec. The announcement has been made with Lion CEO – Founder, Marc Bedard, and the Mayor of Terrebonne, Marc-André Plante.

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • No Hurricane Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida Has

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of the region’s offshore production remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, about 60% of oil output and 40% of gas was still offline this long after Hurricane Katrina de

  • Walmart Breaks Green Bond Record With $2 Billion Debut Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is selling a $2 billion green bond, the largest ever from a U.S. corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The retail giant’s debut sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain. If priced at that size, the deal will surpass NextEra Energy Capital’s $1.5 billion June sale, which matched the prior record from Apple Inc. in 2016. Walmart’s $2 billion 10-year green issuance is part of a f

  • Electric vehicles are gaining traction, but chances are that you’ll still be driving a gas-powered car in 2035

    Getting to net-zero emissions is a multi-decade process. Today, gasoline is plentiful and efficient. Electric trucks and pickups, and alternative-energy sources will shake up the market as countries aim to curb pollution.

  • Karora Announces Major Extension of Beta Hunt Larkin Zone to Over 1,000 Metres of Strike, Including 9.4 g/t Over 11.0 Metres and Povides Beta Hunt Exploration Update

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drilling from the Larkin Zone discovery at its Beta Hunt Mine has extended the strike length of the new zone to over 1,000 metres just one year after initial discovery. The rapid extension of the zone is a direct result of the significant infrastructure already in place allowing Karora to drill from optimal locations without requiring extensive additional underground development. The initial phase

  • Biden sets a lofty solar power goal

    Biden sets a lofty solar power goal

  • Dead humpback whale washes up on Point Reyes beach

    The whale washed ashore Friday between the southern parking lot and the Point Reyes Lighthouse.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

    Rival Vestas in May unveiled technology enabling wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, but Siemens Gamesa claimed in its statement on Tuesday that it was the first company to produce recyclable blades. Siemens Gamesa, which produces blades up to 125 metres long, uses a resin with a special chemical structure that allows it to separate the other materials, which can then be reused, it said. The unit of Siemens Energy said it has already reached agreements to sell recyclable blades to three utilities Germany's RWE, France's EDF and Britain's Western Power Distribution.

  • Work Starts at U.K.’s Top Storage Project Using Tesla Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction started on the Britain’s biggest energy storage project, a technology that will be vital to boost supplies when there’s little sun or wind. The facility in southeast England will store energy from renewable sources to be used during peak hours, using Tesla Inc.’s Megapack lithium-ion batteries. The U.K. is in dire need of the technology to help prevent price spikes such as those earlier this week. Rates for Monday surged to a record as wind output plunged and coal and

  • Going All In On Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

    Toyota is committed to being carbon neutral by the year 2035. #PaidForContent

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.

  • Explainer-Stronger storms test aging U.S. offshore oil facilities

    Stronger hurricanes threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast energy hub are elevating the risks of oil spills from damage to area refineries, oil platforms and subsea pipelines, say experts. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was investigating nearly 350 reports of spills in and along the Gulf after Hurricane Ida hit. "Extreme weather and hurricanes do not mix with offshore drilling," said Sarah Giltz, a marine scientist with advocacy group Oceana.

  • Cliff Asness Urges Investors ‘Short Your Way’ to Greener Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Climate-conscious investors tend to buy green stocks or build big stakes in less-responsible companies and aim to persuade them to change. They should also be short sellers, according to quant pioneer Cliff Asness. Betting against stocks with high carbon emissions is vital for expressing an investor’s views, hedging against climate-change risks and actually affecting corporate policies, the co-founder of systematic powerhouse AQR Capital Management wrote in a Tuesday blog post.The

  • Next tropical storm may take shape near Southeast

    AccuWeather meteorologists continue to hone in on the southeastern United States coastline where the next organized tropical system could take shape. The new tropical system could form anywhere from the waters of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico to off the coast of Georgia by the end of the week. Forecasters have been monitoring this part of the Atlantic basin since late August for this particular system, and the National Hurricane Center has dubbed this area of interest as Invest 91L. The cluste