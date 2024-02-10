Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Pays A US$1.025 Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Duke Energy's shares on or after the 15th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.025 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.10 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Duke Energy has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of US$91.69. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 84% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Duke Energy, with earnings per share up 7.8% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Duke Energy has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Duke Energy has increased its dividend at approximately 3.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Duke Energy for the upcoming dividend? Duke Energy has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Duke Energy ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Duke Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Duke Energy that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

