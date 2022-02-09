U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.27
    +57.73 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,750.07
    +287.29 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,424.29
    +229.83 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.28
    +29.91 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.47
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4790
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,117.15
    +1,012.20 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.67
    +26.96 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Duke Energy expands clean energy action plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DUK
    Watchlist
  • DUK-PA

- Less than 5% of energy from coal by 2030, full exit by 2035.¹

- Expands net-zero goals to include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is taking additional steps toward action on climate change while maintaining its commitment to reliable, accessible and affordable energy for customers and communities. This includes:

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

  • Targeting energy generated from coal to represent less than 5% of total generation by 2030 and to fully exit coal by 2035 as part of the largest planned coal fleet retirement in the industry.

  • Expanding its 2050 net-zero goals to now include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions.

Already, the company has reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions from electricity generation by 44% from 2005 levels, the equivalent of removing 13 million vehicles from the road. And it is on pace to achieve its goals of at least 50% reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050 from electricity generation and net-zero methane emissions by 2030. Actions include:

  • Retired 56 coal units, representing approximately 7,500 megawatts since 2010.

  • Filed integrated resource plans with preferred scenarios that support exiting coal generation by 2035.

  • Partnered with Accenture and Microsoft on a unique satellite leak detection platform designed to measure actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.

"As one of America's largest electric and gas utilities, we and many of our stakeholders share the view that we can take a leadership role in tackling the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our business and value chain," said Duke Energy Chief Sustainability Officer Katherine Neebe. "Policy changes and technological innovation are expected to play a key role in meeting these enhanced goals."

The first step in this leadership pathway is measurement. In the company's Sustainability Report, it discloses Scope 1, 2 and some Scope 3 emissions. Over the coming months, the company will work to determine the emissions associated with the prioritized Scope 3 categories. The second step will be to identify what actions the company can take over time to reduce these emissions.

"The energy sector must transform for the future in a way that also benefits our society today," said Neebe. "Achieving this vision will require us to transition to low- and zero-emissions fuel sources, invest in our communities and develop and prepare a diverse workforce. Taken together, these efforts will deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

Duke Energy will be transparent about its progress and what it can achieve. The company will share more details during its ESG Investor Day later this year.

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions are based on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol

  • Scope 1 are direct emissions from the company, such as the power the company generates and its fleet of vehicles.

  • Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from power the company purchases from others to use in its facilities.

  • Scope 3 includes indirect emissions that arise from others in the company's value chain.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

__________

1. Subject to regulatory approvals. Contemplates retiring Edwardsport coal gasifiers by 2035 or adding carbon capture utilization and storage to reduce carbon emissions.

Media contact: Shawna Berger
Media line: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-expands-clean-energy-action-plan-301479013.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • As Markets Rally, Investors Worry About 2 Key Stocks

    As of 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 270 points to 35,733, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up 52 points to 4,573, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up 216 points to 14,411. Among larger companies, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) found itself on the losing side of the equation after posting guidance in its quarterly financial report that didn't inspire confidence among investors. Meanwhile, observability platform specialist New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) has been a higher-growth company, but an earnings miss sent the tech stock sharply lower.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Value and dividend stocks haven't been the market's favorites over the last few years, but after the recent market sell-off, there are some attractive stocks emerging. Rising interest rates have caused sell-offs in both growth stocks and dividend stocks because competing rates have gotten higher. My top dividend stocks today are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks Hedge Funds Are Talking About

    The financial markets started looking beyond the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022 and inflation and Fed’s interest rates policy took the center stage. S&P 500 Index is down nearly 6% and NASDAQ 100 is down more than 10% so far in 2022, however, especially technology stocks with high growth rates experienced larger losses […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why SolarEdge Shareholders Are Happy Today

    Shares of solar energy inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) lit up on Wednesday morning after its archrival in inverters -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- delivered a boffo earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, SolarEdge stock is up a solid 6%. Releasing earnings after close of trading yesterday, Enphase announced that it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Why I Love Waste Management's $1.6 Billion Investment in Its Future

    Waste Management (NYSE: WM) reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 2, and the results were met with mixed reactions. The company delivered revenue and net income in line with analysts' estimates, but that represented stronger growth than normal. Revenue was up 15% year over year to almost $4.7 billion, while the company's net income grew 16% to $506 million, driven by stable increases in its trash volume.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Saipem's Profit Warning Is Spurred by Huge Losses at EDF Wind Farm Off Scotland

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind Saipem SpA’s shock profit warning last week lurks a huge loss on a contract to supply wind-turbine foundations for an Electricite de France SA project off the east coast of Scotland.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMusk Loo

  • Goldman-Backed Battery Maker Says Bitcoin Mine a Waste of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery startup Northvolt AB says Sweden should stop wasting state-funded green energy on a local Bitcoin mine, in a sign that competition for access to the country’s renewable power supplies is heating up.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Mini

  • Video Highlights – Gravity-Based Energy Storage: Join Energy Vault Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Energy Vault, Inc. to discuss the business combination with Novus […]

  • Why Ohio State, Worthington Industries and others are investing in a hydrogen fuel cell future

    A new fuel cell factory isn't the only way Columbus is getting in on a hydrogen-powered future. Hyperion Co. last week said it could be manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells on the city’s southwest side next year. The company says those fuel cells will power vehicles, including its own XP-1 supercar, as well as “stationary and mobile” energy storage products.

  • Climate activist shareholders are finally starting to win

    Resolutions aimed at fixing companies' climate behavior are poised for a record-breaking season of wins.

  • U.S. Steel breaks ground on $3B steel mill in region

    The new larger plant will bring 900 jobs — with an average wage of $100,000 — to a site just an hour outside of Memphis.

  • Ceres Expert Andrew Logan Warns Congress of Oil and Gas Companies' Inadequate and Disingenuous Climate Commitments

    February 8, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In written comments, Ceres’ top oil and gas expert Andrew Logan warned U.S. House lawmakers today that despite company rhetoric, recent emissions reduction commitment...

  • Sacramento's Infinium lines up partners for large renewable fuel plant in France

    Sacramento clean fuel company Infinium has struck a partnership with Engie SA, a French multinational utility company, to develop a commercial-scale plant in France to convert carbon dioxide emissions into renewable fuel.

  • EXPLAINER: How China got blue skies in time for Olympics

    The clear skies greeting Olympic athletes in Beijing this month is a stark change from just a decade ago when the city’s notorious air pollution often made it difficult to make out nearby buildings

  • Opponents of Duke Energy-supported exchange market seek to overturn federal approval

    The Southeast Energy Exchange Market is designed to facilitate power sales between some 20 utilities in 11 states in the South and Southeast. The Carolinas utilities of Duke Energy Corp. are charter members.

  • Boeing buys 2M gallons of green fuel for commercial operations

    The sustainable aviation fuel will power operations in Everett, Renton and Seattle and in South Carolina through 2022, the company says.

  • Dutch Farm Finance Giant Is Pushing for a Green Energy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Rabobank is making the energy transition a core part of its strategy as the Dutch lender -- better known for its hard-to-decarbonize food and agriculture business -- seeks ways to reduce emissions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers Say

  • Waste Management buys 64 acres in Bucks County, plans $100M landfill expansion

    The company bought the property at the former U.S. Steel site in Fairless Hills from NorthPoint Development.