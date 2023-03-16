Duke Energy explores innovative technologies in Florida, begins construction on floating solar pilot at its Hines Energy Complex

Construction set to begin on company's first floating solar pilot in Florida

Pilot will feature more than 1,800 floating solar modules, providing even more clean, carbon-free energy for customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida today announced that its first floating solar array pilot will begin construction later this month in Polk County.

The almost 1-megawatt floating solar array will feature more than 1,800 floating solar modules and occupy approximately 2 acres of water surface on an existing cooling pond at the Duke Energy Hines Energy Complex in Bartow.

"We're excited to get hands-on experience with Duke Energy Florida's first floating solar project at one of our own power plant sites," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Unique pilots like floating solar are helping us better understand the capabilities of innovative clean energy technologies that can benefit our Florida customers and communities now and in the future."

Crews will construct and assemble the module floating system on land in segments before securing it with anchors in the water. The project will take approximately five to six months.

The pilot is part of Duke Energy's Vision Florida program, which is designed to test innovative projects such as microgrids and battery energy storage, among others, to prepare the power grid for a clean energy future.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Story continues

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Audrey Stasko

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_AudreyS

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-explores-innovative-technologies-in-florida-begins-construction-on-floating-solar-pilot-at-its-hines-energy-complex-301774515.html

SOURCE Duke Energy