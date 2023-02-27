U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,982.24
    +12.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,889.09
    +72.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,466.98
    +72.04 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.27
    +5.78 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -0.54 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0059 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0119 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2210
    -0.1850 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,367.15
    -241.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.92
    -3.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Duke Energy Florida files to save customers approximately $8.50 monthly due to lower fuel prices

·3 min read

  • Company is adjusting January 23 fuel filing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Duke Energy Florida updated its fuel and capacity rate request due to falling natural gas cost projections, which will lower a typical residential customer bill by approximately $8.50 per month.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

If approved, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh would be $190.56. The new rate will take effect beginning April 2023. The change will save customers $8.48 per 1,000 kWh compared to the proposed January 23 filing.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease from 5% to 9% compared to the January 23 filing.

"Duke Energy wanted to take immediate steps to provide cost relief for our customers. We understand some families are facing financial pressures and encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out to us," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

During 2021 and 2022, a number of unique events drove up natural gas prices and caused supply uncertainty, which affected not only utility companies but a variety of other industries that rely on natural gas as well.

The company uses natural gas as its main fuel source to generate reliable electricity across the state of Florida. The company does not profit from these increased fuel costs, and proactively takes measures to insulate customers from volatility.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Ana Gibbs
Media line: 800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-florida-files-to-save-customers-approximately-8-50-monthly-due-to-lower-fuel-prices-301757023.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Chase CD rates

    The big bank offers a range of CD terms, but you can find much higher APYs elsewhere.

  • UK's Sunak Calls New Brexit Agreement a Breakthrough

    "Now is the time to move forward as one United Kingdom," UK Prime Minister&nbsp;Rishi Sunak says during remarks before Parliament after striking a deal with European Commission President&nbsp;Ursula von der Leyen&nbsp;on new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Mobile Operators Collaborate To Deploy Open Network APIs To Win Cloud Developers

    The GSMA representing the biggest mobile phone operators, shared plans to launch a new united interface providing developers universal access to their networks, speeding up the delivery of new services and products. The GSMA will introduce the Open Gateway portal at its annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday, Bloomberg reports citing Director General Mats Granryd’s interview. These include an immersive concert experience using Application programming interfaces (APIs) for Device Loc

  • Bull Signal Flashing for Peabody Energy Stock

    BTU has pulled back to a historically bullish trendline on the charts

  • Tesla Investor Day: Three things to watch

    It’s all eyes on Tesla this week as the EV-maker will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday from its Gigafactory in Austin. The event will be livestreamed (and this being Tesla, timing has not been announced), and will allow some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person. Here are three big things to watch as the event unfolds.

  • Hitting the Books: Why America once leaded its gasoline

    Automakers have been fighting to eliminate Engine knock since the days of the Model T. Their initial attempts to fix it, as University of Manitoba's Professor Vaclav Smil explains in "Invention and Innovation," went over like a lead balloon.

  • Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

    Hundreds of people in Croatia spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers Monday after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to grind to a halt and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days has also snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

  • Biden's EV highway takes shape

    Armed with billions of dollars, the Biden administration is embarking on the biggest transformation of the U.S. consumer driving landscape in generations, hoping to blanket the nation's highways with electric vehicle chargers. The goal is to grow the nationwide network of chargers to 500,000, including high-speed chargers - no more than 50 miles apart - on some 75,000 miles of the nation's busiest highways and interstates. The chargers are a critical piece of President Joe Biden's climate policy and his goal of having 50% of all new U.S. vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

  • Michigan residents endure 4th straight day without power, as California gets breather from winter storm

    Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week's ice storm.

  • Ohio Train Derailment Contamination Fears Spread Beyond East Palestine

    Weeks after a train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border left hazardous chemicals burning from railcars, fears of the potential impacts are being felt in places far from the accident. Grocery chain Giant Eagle, with hundreds of stores in five states including Ohio and Pennsylvania, pulled bottled water off shelves out of an “abundance of caution” because it was bottled 25 miles from the derailment. Two high school basketball teams elsewhere in Ohio forfeited games rather than venturing to the region to play.

  • Snow falls in Los Angeles area, thousands still without power

    A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday.

  • Venezuelan liquor cocuy is winning awards, but producers face hurdles

    The international profile of cocuy, an artisanal Venezuelan liquor made from agave, is on the rise after the beverage captured top prizes at recent international competitions - sometimes beating out tequila, the better-known agave spirit. Venezuela has been hit by high inflation, the government has embraced partial dollarization and many businesses are keen to increase exports despite obstacles. Venezuela's cocuy producers, however, say limited wild crops and the labor-intensive process of making the drink without additives - the prize-winning version of the liquor - are complicating efforts to increase output.

  • New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

    A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said. More than 100 people were injured as a result of Monday's quake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, Yunus Sezer, the chief of the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

  • France to Enforce Water ‘Sobriety Plan’ Amid Severe Drought Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- France is going to enforce water restrictions as the driest winter on record puts the country in a “state of alert” for droughts this summer, Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said in an interview in Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilber

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Monday?

    According to various reports, the FDA's neuroscience expert Billy Dunn is leaving the agency after more than 15 years, effective immediately. Dunn presided over the controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab). Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to "explore other opportunities," according to an internal FDA email. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.