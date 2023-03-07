U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Duke Energy Helped Over 189,000 Customers Access More Than $191 Million in Energy Assistance

Duke Energy
·4 min read

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Duke Energy:

  • Over $75 Million Distributed to 77,000 Customers in North Carolina

  • Collaboration Key to Success in Assisting Customers in Need

As rising prices for many goods and services hit families and businesses across its territory over the last year, Duke Energy helped nearly 190,000 residential customers gain access to nearly $200 million in funds to help pay their energy bills in 2022.

Initiated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke Energy Agency Team collaborates with over 1,500 agencies in helping customers in need with bill payment assistance. This work includes proactive engagement of customers to educate them of their eligibility for dollars available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). In 2022, the team helped to distribute more than $191 million to over 189,000 customers in Duke Energy's service territory. LIHEAP funds the State of North Carolina's Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) and Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). In North Carolina, the team helped distribute more than $75 million to assist almost 77,000 customers.

Currently, the team is working with partners to send over 50,000 text messages and emails to inform customers in Mecklenburg County, N.C., of their income eligibility for LIEAP assistance.

"It is more important than ever for all parties to work collaboratively to help households in need," said Lesley Quick, vice president, customer technology, advocacy, regulatory and business support. "Through our proactive outreach to customers, we are reaching those who previously could not access assistance. This partnership with our nonprofit agencies allows us to better assist the customers in the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with Duke Energy is invaluable, " said Ginny Harper, community program coordinator with Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services (DSS). "During FY22, our collaboration with Duke Energy's Agency Team helped allow us to provide over $8.8 million in heating and cooling costs to Mecklenburg County households. The work we're doing creates a win-win-win by providing needed financial assistance for customers and reinforcing Duke's commitment while increasing their visibility within Mecklenburg. Lastly, it potentially opens the door for DSS to receive additional funding to assist even more residents of Mecklenburg County. We appreciate Duke Energy's partnership and the value they provide to our county."

Eligibility criteria may include age and income restrictions. Interested customers may find more information at Low-Income Energy Assistance at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy Agency Team is part of the company's larger strategy of supporting customers in need, which also includes collaboration with elected officials at the state and federal levels to increase assistance levels and expansion of customer participation in energy efficiency programs and services to mitigate high bills.

To assist customers struggling with energy costs, Duke Energy also offers a robust set of programs including Budget Billing, Installment Payment Plans, Share the Light Fund and Due Date Extensions.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 19,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.8 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Keith Richardson
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here

Duke Energy, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture
Duke Energy, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742431/Duke-Energy-Helped-Over-189000-Customers-Access-More-Than-191-Million-in-Energy-Assistance

