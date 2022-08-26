U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

Duke Energy names new Foundation president

3 min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced Amy Strecker as president, Duke Energy Foundation. The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.

Amy Strecker
Amy Strecker

Strecker will focus on Duke Energy's enterprisewide philanthropic strategy that creates positive outcomes for the company and the communities it serves as well as employee engagement programs. In addition, she will provide Charlotte-specific philanthropic stakeholder engagement support.

"Our long-term success is deeply intertwined with the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Katherine Neebe, Duke Energy's chief sustainability and philanthropy officer. "Amy has deep expertise in philanthropic giving and has done a great job helping to align our philanthropy with issues affiliated with the clean energy transition. I'm excited to see how she will continue to advance this work for our employees, customers and communities."

Last fall, the Duke Energy Foundation shared how it was focusing on topics that were important to the business and that would deliver the best outcomes for the communities it serves. The holistic approach was based on stakeholder feedback and includes three pillars: vibrant economies, climate resiliency and justice, equity and inclusion.

Strecker joined the company in 2010 and most recently led the company's North Carolina philanthropy. Before joining Duke Energy, she worked in public policy, focusing on affordable higher education, and was an English teacher with Teach for America.

"Duke Energy is a purpose-driven company, and I'm thrilled to continue working on the strategy that supports the vitality of our local communities," said Strecker.

Strecker starts her new role on Sept. 1 and will be based in Charlotte.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Shawna Berger  
24-Hour: 800.559.3853  
Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

 

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-names-new-foundation-president-301613282.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

