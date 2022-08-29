U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.62
    -12.04 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,200.20
    -83.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,063.08
    -78.63 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.83
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.11
    +3.05 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0840 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7730
    +1.0210 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,313.66
    +189.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.26
    +13.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Duke Energy offers tips, tools to help customers to save energy and money as temperatures remain high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DUK
    Watchlist
  • DUK-PA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures in the Carolinas are forecasted to be above average this week and Duke Energy is providing tips and tools to help customers save energy – and money – while trying to stay cool.

Tips for customers to save energy and money as temperatures remain high
Tips for customers to save energy and money as temperatures remain high

Duke Energy has sufficient resources to meet customers' energy needs and continues to monitor its power plants, power lines and other equipment to help ensure customers receive reliable service during extreme weather.

High temperatures bring higher usage for customers, which can translate into higher bills. But a few smart, simple tips can help energy users take control of their bill and save money.

Low- to no-cost energy efficiency tips

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and bills as customers combat the heat. Below are some tips to help manage your energy use.

  • Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes an HVAC system work harder, which uses more energy.

  • Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

  • Close blinds, drapes and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Keeping your blinds, drapes and curtains closed will help prevent the sun's rays from heating your house.

  • Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning. Make sure the fans are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction to push cool air down into living spaces. Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied; fans cool people, not things.

  • Grill outdoors. Using your electric oven and stovetop creates a lot of indoor heat. Help save energy by firing up the grill outdoors or prepare meals that don't require cooking.

  • Turn off unnecessary lights. Be sure to turn off lights when you leave a room. Lights emit heat and cause your air conditioning system to work harder.

Track, manage your energy usage

Energy use typically spikes in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage during this week's heat wave.

  • Customers with smart meters can check online to view their daily usage. Smart meters collect usage information by the hour, so checking spikes throughout the month – by day and even hour – can show what appliances and behaviors are increasing their bills. Video and b-roll available here.

  • Duke Energy customers with smart meters also receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle, well before their bill arrives, with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be.

  • Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount of their choosing, allowing them to adjust their usage and help save money on their bill.

  • Customers without smart meters can sign up to receive high bill alerts for when adverse weather is projected to increase their electric bills by at least 30% and $30 compared to historical usage.

Other energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy is available at duke-energy.com/Summer.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Contact: Logan Kureczka
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

 

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-offers-tips-tools-to-help-customers-to-save-energy-and-money-as-temperatures-remain-high-301613870.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas

    Elon Musk has said civilisation will crumble without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take a decade.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal To Supply Amazon With Hydrogen; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Royal Helium Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company

    Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a long-term agreement with a major North American space launch company for the supply of helium. Initial deliveries under the supply agreement will commence in 2023.

  • 2 Energy Companies Directly Benefiting From the Transition to Electric Vehicles

    You could try to find a niche name in the EV space -- or how about two companies with massive experience fueling autos?

  • Plug Power deal with Amazon will boost revenue by $2.1 billion over 7 years

    Six years after Plug Power signed its first contract with Amazon, the hydrogen fuel cell company has secured a deal that will generate up to $2.1 billion in sales from the world's largest online retailer over the next seven years. Amazon will purchase 10,950 tons of green hydrogen from Plug Power starting in January 2025, enough to power 800 long-distance delivery trucks and 30,000 forklifts. The Aug. 24 agreement, which equates to about 30 tons of liquid green hydrogen sales per day, comes four months after Plug secured a contract to supply 20 tons of hydrogen per day to Walmart.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end

    STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) -Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get the electric auto maker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars. "Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk told the audience.

  • ‘It took everything’: the disease that can be contracted by breathing California’s air

    Valley fever, derived from a fungus that lives in the US south-west’s soil, is on the rise as climate crisis dries out the landscape

  • India's Reliance unveils $9.4 billion plan to boost oil to chemicals

    Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, will invest 750 billion rupees ($9.38 billion) over 5 years to expand its oil to chemical business, its chairman Mukesh D Ambani said. "We are committed to maximize oil to chemicals integration and convert our advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials," Ambani said at an annual shareholders meeting. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar in western India have the capacity to process about 1.4 million barrels per day of crude.

  • With Abbott's Border Crackdown, New Mexico Looks to Take Texas Trade With New Port

    (Bloomberg) -- Twenty-five miles west of El Paso, in an unincorporated slice of the Chihuahuan desert where shipping containers outnumber humans, New Mexico is working to turn a quiet border crossing into an international port that rivals anything Texas has to offer.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’

  • California Bakes as US West Faces Record High Temperatures

    (Bloomberg) -- Record-breaking temperatures are expected to bake the US West this week including in Southern California and Arizona, where more than 30 million people are already sweltering while facing an excessive heat watch.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion Fro

  • If an accident were to occur at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant right now, radiation would cover part of Russia Energoatom

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 13:19 In the event of a severe accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the radiation cloud - according to the wind forecast on Monday 29 August - would cover part of the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation.

  • Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru

    Gean del Aguila’s body was recovered after he disappeared last Sunday when he encountered the Mashco-Piro tribe while fishing

  • Elon Musk Has a Controversial Idea to Solve the Oil And Gas Crisis

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine shocked the world and led to NATO and European Union sanctions against Moscow.

  • Tracking the tropics: 4 disturbances that could form

    We’re tracking four disturbances in the Atlantic.

  • ‘Very rare’ pearl found in clam by kids along a river in Maryland, officials say

    “These kids got lucky,” officials said.

  • Hiker falls to his death at the Grand Canyon

    A man hiking in Grand Canyon National Park fell approximately 200 feet to his death on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the National Park Serv

  • A New Kind of Liquid Biopsy

    Canada’s STREAM project uses genomics to advance watershed health monitoring

  • Deploy variety of carbon-removal methods to make Florida more resilient to climate change | Opinion

    Thirty years ago, Hurricane Andrew transformed South Florida, leaving behind 44 deaths and, in today’s dollars, $65 billion in damage. The hurricane hit before I was born, but the name represents a major shift for our city — beyond just physical destruction — in ecology, society, economy and climate.