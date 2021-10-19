U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.26
    +31.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.82
    +174.21 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,135.98
    +114.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.34
    +13.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.46
    +1.02 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.54 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    +0.0460 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0082 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,217.43
    +1,407.34 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,465.40
    +2.05 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Duke Energy ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency in 2021 by an independent global communications firm that specializes in corporate disclosure documents.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Atlanta-based Labrador reviewed the proxy statements, SEC Form 10-K filings and website investor pages of all S&P 250 companies – the nation's 250 largest companies based on market capitalization.

The firm ranked Duke Energy's disclosure documents No. 1 for investor transparency among the nation's utilities – and No. 7 among all companies – based on quality and completeness of information.

"For the 3rd consecutive year, Duke Energy scored among the Top 20 for overall corporate transparency," Labrador said. "It's clear that Duke Energy places an emphasis on providing clear and meaningful disclosure to its stakeholders. The company goes beyond regulation, and provides the additional information key stakeholders are seeking."

"Each year, the (ranking) criteria evolve and address more issues as the needs of the investor community grow, but the mission of these awards remains the same: Transparency creates confidence and therefore value for companies and their stakeholders," Labrador added.

The review covers various criteria that reflect what Labrador calls "the four pillars of transparency" – accessibility, precision, comparability and availability.

"Duke Energy makes transparency a top priority," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. "Providing clear, complete and easily accessible information to our customers, investors and the general public is a cornerstone of our company's commitment to integrity and openness."

Duke Energy web pages and documents reviewed by Labrador include:

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Dave Scanzoni
800.559.3853

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-ranked-no-1-among-us-utilities-for-investor-transparency-301403757.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris International inc (PM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    PM earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • J&J Wants Talc Suits Put on Hold After Unit’s Bankruptcy Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson wants a bankruptcy judge to immediately halt all lawsuits targeting the company over its talc-based powders in the wake of its controversial decision to put a newly created unit into bankruptcy to deal with the litigation. J&J’s lawyers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley to order plaintiffs’ lawyers to stop litigating talc cases against the world’s largest maker of health-care products and all its subsidiaries while the unit proceeds with its Chapter 11 ca

  • Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

    Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it's a cold winter.

  • China’s Power Crisis Has Solar and Wind Companies Seeing Green

    The country’s power crunch may be darkening the sky for now. But it is already shaping up as an impetus for greener electricity.

  • ‘We may forsake some amount of return for future generations’: Ford Foundation divesting millions from fossil fuels

    The Ford Foundation, one of the largest U.S. private foundations, will divest millions from the fossil fuels that historically powered the gas auto engines responsible for seeding the charitable endeavor in the first place.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • TransAlta Renewables Temporarily Suspends Operations at Kent Hills Wind Facility Pending Investigation of Wind Tower Failure

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today that its indirect subsidiary Kent Hills Wind LP ("KHW") had experienced a single tower failure at its 167 MW Kent Hills wind facility in Kent Hills, New Brunswick (the "Facility"). The Facility was completed in three phases and is 83% owned by KHW and 17% by Natural Forces Technologies.

  • Bill Gates and UK PM strike £400m climate deal for green tech

    Number 10 also laid out 18 investment deals, which are set to support growth in sectors such as wind and hydrogen energy, sustainable homes, and carbon capture tech.

  • Will Xi attend COP26? China says: await an announcement

    LONDON (Reuters) -China attaches great importance to tackling climate change but an announcement has yet to be made on whether or not President Xi Jinping will attend the COP26 summit, China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday. Asked by Reuters if Xi would attend the COP26 conference in person, or by video call or not at all, Xie said: "We still need to wait for the information (from the) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and only after they make an announcement will we tell you." Britain's Queen Elizabeth said last week she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming, and added it was still unclear who would turn up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

  • Agricultural Technology Companies Are Finding Themselves in a Global Race to Develop and Acquire New Intellectual Property

    Image by AgriFORCE The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Near Central Indiana, Agriculture in the Classroom, a program founded by the Indiana Farm Bureau, helps inspire students from kindergarten through high school to better understand the evolution, opportunities and challenges of farming in the State. This is done with an eye to inspiring the next generation of farmers - and en

  • Heat pumps: How much do they cost and how do they work?

    The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

  • Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

    The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/PERMAFROST/oakveelglvr/index.html on which everything is built. "There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.

  • Tennessee hunter accused of baiting doves, killing 74, now can’t hunt — and owes $500

    Wildlife officials confiscated 74 doves from the hunter, who had his hunting privileges revoked for a year.

  • Amazon and others commit to using zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and IKEA are among commercial users of container shipping that will opt for zero-carbon marine fuels by 2040 in a new initiative aimed at speeding up decarbonisation in the maritime sector, executives said on Tuesday. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner. The initiative, which was organised by the non-profit Aspen Institute and has nine signatories so far also including Unilever and Michelin, sets a goal for companies to only purchase ocean freight services powered by scalable zero-carbon fuels by 2040.

  • Star Royalties Creates World's First Carbon Negative Gold Royalty Platform

    TheNewswire - TORONTO, ON - Star Royalties Ltd. (the “Company” or “Star Royalties”) (TSXV:STRR), (OTC:STRFF) is pleased to announce the creation of a wholly-owned, pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties (“Green Star Royalties”). Since its inception, Star Royalties has been committed to funding sustainable environmental solutions for a carbon neutral economy and continues to view ESG-related investments as a highly scalable business model with attractive returns. As part of its portfolio construction strategy, Star Royalties targets a long-term 80% capital allocation to precious metals, with the remaining 20% reserved for green investments, which currently includes the development of carbon offset credit projects (biosequestration and renewable energies), green technology opportunities (diesel usage displacement) and battery metals investments (copper, nickel, lithium).

  • Shipping industry faces ESG heat from lenders

    Banks are demanding much stricter environmental criteria when financing shipping companies as investor pressure grows on the sector to accelerate going greener, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Shipping, which transports about 90% of world trade, accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and BCG forecast the industry will need $2.4 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Standard Chartered has already provided loans linked to sustainability targets for drilling group Odfjell and the shipping division of Oman's Asyad Group, the bank has said.

  • Our Next Energy closes $25M Series A for battery tech with backing from Bill Gates, BMW

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) has closed a $25 million Series A for tech that it says can double the range of EVs, as more and more startups take aim at surpassing the pitfalls of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The 15-month-old company managed to attract major investors, including Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which led the round. Assembly Ventures, BMW i Ventures (German automaker BMW’s venture fund), Singapore-based Flex and Volta Energy Technologies also participated.

  • Sparks From CN, CP Trains Did Not Cause Lytton Fire

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has determined that sparks coming from the trains of CN and Canadian Pacific didn't start the fire in Lytton, British Columbia, that destroyed the town. "A fire is reportable to the TSB as a transportation occurrence if it is known that the operation of railway rolling stock causes or sustains a fire. There has been no report of such an occurrence made to the TSB by either railway that operates through the area," TSB's report concluded last Thursday. TSB

  • As Africa's glaciers melt, millions face drought and floods, UN says

    Africa's fabled eastern glaciers will vanish in two decades, 118 million poor people face drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could shrink the continent's economy by 3% by mid-century, the U.N. climate agency warned on Tuesday. The latest report on the state of Africa's climate by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and African Union agencies paints a dire picture of the continent's ability to adapt to increasingly frequent weather disasters. The report says last year was Africa's third warmest on record, according to one set of data, 0.86 degrees Celsius above the average in the three decades leading to 2010.

  • Editorial: What you can do — and what you can't — to deal with California's driest year

    Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.