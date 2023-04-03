U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 in Grant Opportunities for Emergency Preparedness in South Carolina

Duke Energy
·3 min read

  • Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations

  • Application now open for South Carolina nonprofits, governmental agencies

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The Duke Energy Foundation is kicking off the second year of its $500,000 microgrant program to invest in emergency preparedness organizations across South Carolina to increase their resiliency to major weather events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

The application process is open now through April 5.

"Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "We are committed to keeping South Carolina's resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Nonprofits and governmental agencies across the state are eligible to apply and may request funds up to $20,000.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to, projects that focus on:

  • Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life

  • Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios

  • Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios

  • Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather

  • Community storm preparedness trainings, materials, kits or shelters

  • Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather

In 2022, Duke Energy provided microgrants to 34 nonprofits and local agencies across the Palmetto State. These funds supported training, essential equipment and life-saving technology to aid in disaster planning and response.

"It is important that we have the resources necessary to serve Greenville County during severe weather events," said Adam Brown, fire chief for Slater-Marietta Fire District. "The grant from Duke Energy allowed us to replace a 20-year-old generator, making sure that the fire station will stay running in an emergency situation. We are so thankful for their support."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Allison Torok
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

Duke Energy, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture
Duke Energy, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747346/Duke-Energy-Supports-First-Responders-With-500000-in-Grant-Opportunities-for-Emergency-Preparedness-in-South-Carolina

