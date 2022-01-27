U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Duke Energy's solar portfolio grows in North Carolina with the addition of two new plants

·3 min read
In this article:
  • DUK
  • DUK-PA

- Company's first solar projects in Cleveland and Cabarrus counties

- Plants join more than 40 other Duke Energy solar facilities in the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to grow renewable energy in North Carolina, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), recently began commercial operation of two major solar facilities in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

  • The 50-megawatt (MW) Broad River Solar power plant in Cleveland County

  • The 22.6-MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County

"Even with the 2021 challenges of COVID-19 and supply chain constraints, our team remained focused and delivered these projects on time," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "We could not have completed these projects without the support of our vendors and the people of Cleveland and Cabarrus counties."

The facility's design, procurement of inverters, balance of plant systems and construction of the project were performed by Swinerton. The solar power generated by both projects will be delivered through 20-year power purchase agreements. Together, the projects can power about 15,000 homes during a year.

North Carolina is fourth in the nation for overall solar energy. The outlook is promising for more solar energy in the future with the passage of the Energy Solutions for North Carolina (HB951) law in 2021.

"Solar power is a major focus for Duke Energy as we target 70% carbon reduction by 2030 in North Carolina and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 under HB951," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We expect solar to play a leading role in our clean energy future."

A leader in renewable energy

Duke Energy is leading the largest clean-energy transformation in the United States. It maintains more than 4,100 MW of solar power on its energy grid in North Carolina, which could power about 800,000 homes and businesses at peak output. The company also operates more than 40 solar facilities in the state. With nuclear, hydro and renewable energy, more than half of North Carolina's energy mix is carbon-free.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) – a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. – headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. Visit Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and follow on LinkedIn and YouTube for more information.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Randy Wheeless
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_RandyW

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energys-solar-portfolio-grows-in-north-carolina-with-the-addition-of-two-new-plants-301469627.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

