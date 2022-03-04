Duke Realty Announces Participation in Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

U.S. markets closed

INDIANAPOLIS, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE and the “company”), a leading logistics property real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its management will participate in investor meetings at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference, being held March 7-8, 2022. There will be a live webcast of the Company’s roundtable discussion on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Access to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at investor.dukerealty.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events or by accessing this link, https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/duke-realty-corp-mar-2022. An audio replay will be available via the link 12 hours after the webcast and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company website until March 7, 2023.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 162 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding the company’s intended use of proceeds from the offering noted above, future financial position or results, future dividends, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and generally are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should," or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the company’s abilities to control or predict. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions; (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms, if at all, and the company’s ability to retain current credit ratings; (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets; (v) the company’s continued qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (vi) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including changes that may be forthcoming as a result of the change in administration in the U.S.; (vii) the level and volatility of interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (viii) valuation of joint venture investments; (ix) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, including volatility in the company’s stock price and trading volume; (x) valuation of real estate and other inherent risks in the real estate business, including, but not limited to tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters and liquidity of real estate investments; (xi) increases in operating costs; (xii) changes in the dividend policy for the company’s common stock; (xiii) the reduction in the company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants, as well as competition for tenants and potential decreases in property occupancy; (xiv) impairment charges; (xv) a failure or breach of our information technology systems networks or processes that could cause business disruptions or loss of confidential information; (xvi) the effects of geopolitical instability and risks such as terrorist attacks and trade wars; (xvii) the effects of natural disasters, including floods, droughts, wind, tornados, and hurricanes; (xviii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the economy in general, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it; and (xix) the effect of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments relating to any of items (i) – (xix). Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. The company refers you to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the SEC.

The risks included here are not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company, its management, or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time unless otherwise required by law.

Contact Information:

Investors:
Ron Hubbard
317.808.6060

Media:
Gene Miller
317.808.6195


