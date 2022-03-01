U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.62
    -67.32 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,221.48
    -671.12 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,568.72
    -182.68 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.82
    -33.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.60
    +9.88 (+10.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    +31.70 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.83 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0112 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7090
    -0.1300 (-7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0106 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8910
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,378.21
    +2,448.17 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.62
    +0.63 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Duke's Southern Sauces Launches New Flavor and Revamped Packaging

·4 min read

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's, the premium southern brand that has set the bold standard of mayonnaise since 1917, announces the launch of a new Duke's Southern Sauce flavor – Carolina Vinegar BBQ.

Duke&#39;s Southern Sauces. From left to right: Tennessee Smoke &amp; Whiskey, Alabama White, Georgia Sweet Heat, Carolina Gold, Mississippi Comeback, Hickory Moonshine &amp; Carolina Vinegar.
Duke's Southern Sauces. From left to right: Tennessee Smoke & Whiskey, Alabama White, Georgia Sweet Heat, Carolina Gold, Mississippi Comeback, Hickory Moonshine & Carolina Vinegar.

Duke's original line of Southern Sauces debuted in 2020 with six BBQ flavors, each inspired by a regional southern recipe -- Hickory Moonshine, Carolina Gold, Georgia Sweet Heat, Alabama White, Tennessee Smoke & Whiskey, & Mississippi Comeback. The newest flavor to join the Duke's Southern Sauce lineup is Carolina Vinegar BBQ, which originates from the Piedmont region of western North Carolina. The recipe, born out of a state-wide barbecue divide, expands on NC's original, vinegar-based sauce by adding a touch of tomato paste for sweetness and color.

"Each Duke's Southern Sauce is distinct to the region that created it," said Maria McAllister, Duke's Marketing Operations Wrangler. "We love bringing unique regional sauces that are revered throughout the South to our fans and customers. Carolina Vinegar is an authentic Piedmont-style BBQ sauce that is tangy, sweet, and spicy."

Duke's Carolina Vinegar BBQ is a classic Piedmont-style BBQ sauce that originated in western North Carolina during WWI where barbecue stands were cooking just parts of the hog, primarily the pork shoulder, instead of the whole hog. This thin, vinegar-based sauce has a touch of sweetness from tomato paste, along with tangy vinegar & spices, yet the delicious pork essence still comes through. This style of BBQ sauce is traditionally used as a finishing sauce or served alongside pulled pork.

In addition to the new flavor, Duke's Southern Sauces' packaging also got a revamp, including the Duke's signature yellow cap and black medallion. The updated packaging is a continuation of a transformation for the brand that began in 2020. Milestones of this transformation include product innovation, like the southern sauces, flavored mayos, dressings, and southern-style mustards; the introduction of the Duke's It's Got Twang! campaign; and the sponsorship of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC, known for its viral moments like mayo baths and trophy breaks.

"We want it to be clear to the consumer that these sauces are cut from the same cloth as the beloved mayonnaise," said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager of Mayohem. "The new packaging both brings the sauces into the Duke's family of condiments and makes the product pop on shelf. And when shoppers see the yellow cap, they know they're getting the best."

Duke's Southern Sauces will be supported by a new campaign that works with content creators, like California-based comedian and TikToker Kendahl Landreth, who turn into their viral southern characters after tasting a southern sauce – showing how Duke's Southern Sauce Makes Anything More Southern. See HERE.

As with all Duke's products, Duke's Southern Sauces are made with only quality ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, and are kosher. Alabama White, Georgia Sweet Heat, Tennessee Smoke & Whiskey, and Carolina Gold are also naturally gluten-free. The sauces are available in 14oz – 17.5oz squeeze bottles and retail between $3.49 and $3.99.

For more information, or to shop for new products, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram and show how you're upping your BBQ game with Duke's Southern Sauces by using the #trysometwang hashtag.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. For over 100 years, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to its female founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram. Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc.

About Sauer Brands Inc.
Sauer Brands, Inc. was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887, in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers including condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts. The company's manufacturing facilities are in Richmond, Virginia; Mauldin, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; and San Luis Obispo, California. The company sells well-known brands including Duke's Mayonnaise and Southern Sauces, Kernel Season's Popcorn Flavorings, Mateos Gourmet Salsa, and The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, and Tasty Shakes spices and flavorings. Sauer Brands, Inc. also produces high quality private label products for retail and away-from-home channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrandsinc.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke&#39;s Mayonnaise)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke's Mayonnaise)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dukes-southern-sauces-launches-new-flavor-and-revamped-packaging-301493016.html

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • Which Is a Better Buy -- Ford or Tesla?

    A few years ago, asking if Ford (NYSE: F) or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a better investment may have garnered some quizzical looks from those around you. Tesla was blazing a path to a trillion-dollar market cap and becoming a multibagger many times over, whereas Ford stock had been stuck in neutral for years. Tesla was the glamorous disrupter, and Ford was decidedly less attractive.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back

    Russian oil producers are postponing tenders due to a lack of buyers and as importers in Europe and Asia reject Russian ships amid widening disruption from a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The West and many other nations moved quickly to impose sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Moscow calls its actions in the neighbouring country a "special operation".

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Cummins says expects 'some impact' in Russia; Deere says to abide by sanctions

    Cummins Inc. expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is analyzing and preparing for current and anticipated sanctions, the U.S. truck engine maker said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. Many firms have idled operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week, resulting in powerful Western sanctions. Cummins has an office in Moscow.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings As Gaming Sales Slow

    SE stock fell Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.