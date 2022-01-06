U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,689.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,377.00
    +86.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,681.50
    -85.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.10
    +4.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -28.50 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.95 (-4.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    +3.29 (+19.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8210
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,832.75
    -3,236.90 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.58
    -109.01 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.53
    -47.34 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 195,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Duluth Holdings Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Duluth Trading Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, announced today that Sam Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer, and Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product, Visual & Creative will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference. The Company’s virtual presentation is scheduled for 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.duluthtrading.com/. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: ICR, Inc. 646-277-1200 DuluthIR@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • India's Reliance takes 26% stake in delivery firm Dunzo for $200 million

    Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm has invested $200 million for a 25.8% stake in Indian online delivery platform Dunzo to get a foothold into the rapidly growing market of superfast dispatch of household goods. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries said on Thursday its retail arm led a $240 million funding round in Bengaluru-based Dunzo which offers lightning fast delivery of groceries and medicines and even offers to pick up and drop off documents and other items. Demand for services like Dunzo and SoftBank-backed Swiggy's Genie has boomed during the pandemic when people were ordered to remain indoors and only delivery of essential items was allowed.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 99% above the current share price. Sea's biggest shareholder doesn't appear to be as optimistic.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed after Fed minutes prompt sell-off

    Stock futures were mixed Thursday morning ahead of the open after equities did an about-face in the previous session, plummeting from record highs as investors mulled the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes as soon as March.

  • 2 Possible Short Squeezes in 2022

    In an extreme situation, there can be a short squeeze where many short-sellers are rushing to cover their positions, thus driving a stock's price up even higher. Two stocks that could result in possible short squeezes this year are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Telehealth giant Teladoc Health had a rough year in 2021, falling more than 54% while the S&P 500 rose by 27%.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Fed snatches the punch bowl away from Wall Street's party: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock