Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Duluth Trading Company
·18 min read
Duluth Trading Company
Duluth Trading Company

Full Year Net Sales increase 9.4% to $698.6 million

Full Year diluted EPS of $0.90 increase 117% compared to 2020 and 55% compared to 2019

Full year positive free cash flow of $81.6 million1

Fourth quarter Net Sales increase 5.8% to $270.8 million; diluted EPS of $0.53

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a growing lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 30, 2022

  • Net sales increased 5.8% to $270.8 million compared to $256.0 million in the prior-year fourth quarter

  • Gross margin increased to 53.8% compared to 53.0% in the prior-year fourth quarter

  • Operating income decreased 20.6% to $24.3 million, or 9.0% of net sales, compared to $30.5 million, or 11.9% of net sales in the prior-year fourth quarter

  • Net income was $17.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share in the prior-year fourth quarter

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 14.1% to $33.0 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year fourth quarter

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022

  • Net sales increased 9.4% to $698.6 million compared to $638.8 million in the prior year

  • Gross margin increased to 54.0% compared to 51.9% in the prior year

  • Operating income increased 82.1% to $44.1 million, or 6.3% of net sales, compared to $24.2 million, or 3.8% of net sales in the prior year

  • Net income was $29.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the prior year

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 41.6% to $77.4 million compared to $54.7 million in the prior year

  • Free Cash Flow1 was $81.6 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior year

1See Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow in the accompanying financial tables.
2See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “2021 was a year of evolution for Duluth Trading as we embarked on a journey to position our business to better compete and enable long term growth. Our record results, including sales of $698 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $77.4 million, EPS of $0.90 and free cash flow of nearly $82 million showcases the tremendous progress we’ve made on seizing market growth opportunities.”

“Our company’s mission has long been grounded in the belief that there’s always a better way and we have never been more confident in our ability to execute our Big Dam Blueprint as we march to our goal of $1 billion in sales. I’d like to thank all our team members for an outstanding year in serving our customers at the highest levels and contributing to our record results,” Sato concluded.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 30, 2022

Net sales increased 5.8% to $270.8 million, compared to $256.0 million in the same period a year ago. Retail store net sales increased by 32.8% to $91.1 million, a significant increase over last year’s fourth quarter when store traffic continued to be adversely affected by the pandemic. Direct-to-consumer net sales declined 4.1% to $179.7 million compared to the fourth quarter last year when online shopping was boosted by heavier discounts and customer store traffic was light due to Covid concerns. For a more normalized comparison, direct-to-consumer net sales increased 5.7% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net sales in store markets increased 10.8%, to $186.3 million, compared to $168.1 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a continued ramp up in store traffic and positive conversion trends as compared to the prior year. Net sales in non-store markets decreased 3.7%, to $82.5 million, compared to $85.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Men’s apparel net sales increased 7.0% and Women’s apparel net sales decreased 3.7%. The increase in Men’s apparel net sales was due to strength in core year-round items. The decrease on Women’s apparel net sales was primarily attributed to inventory delays resulting in gaps in woven tops.

Gross profit increased 7.4% to $145.7 million, or 53.8% of net sales, compared to $135.7 million, or 53.0% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. Despite expensing approximately $6 million of expedited freight costs in the current quarter, the gross margin rate increased due to a higher mix of full price sales from lower clearance inventory and successfully dialing back promotion activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.5% to $121.4 million, compared to $105.1 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 44.9%, compared to 41.1% in the corresponding prior-year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased advertising expense as we purposely pulled back in the prior year due to our uncertainty about customer demand resulting from the pandemic, coupled with higher personnel costs and elevated outside services costs in part due to progressing on initiatives tied to the Big Dam Blueprint.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $77.1 million, net working capital of $106.5 million, no outstanding Duluth Trading bank debt, and $15.1 million of fiscal 2021 capital expenditures.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

As uncertainties related to COVID-19 begin to slowly decline, the Company expects to see steady improvement in demand in fiscal 2022. The Company provided the following fiscal 2022 outlook:

  • Net sales in the range of $730 million to $755 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $84 million to $88 million

  • EPS in the range of $0.93 to $1.02 per diluted share

  • Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $57 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

  • Conference call replay available through March 17, 2022: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

  • Replay access code: 9177748

  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163846/f1726fbbce and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Free Cash Flow and Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. See attached table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022, versus the three months and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, “Free Cash Flow” as a liquidity measure for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2022 and January 31, 2021 and “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA” for a forecasted reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of performance as an indication of an organization’s financial strength and provides additional perspective on the ability to efficiently use capital in executing growth strategies. Free Cash Flow is used to facilitate a comparison of operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and the ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such measurements are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein, including statements under the heading “Fiscal 2022 Outlook” are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021 and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the prolonged effects of COVID-19 on store traffic and disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand image; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; generating adequate cash from our existing stores to support our growth; effectively relying on sources for merchandise located in foreign markets; transportation delays and interruptions, including port congestion; inability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver merchandise to our customers; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; our ability to attract and retain customers in the various retail venues and locations in which our stores are located; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold in global market constraints; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.


(Tables Follow)

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

77,051

$

46,584

Receivables

5,455

2,820

Inventory, net

122,672

149,052

Prepaid expenses & other current assets

17,333

10,203

Prepaid catalog costs

10

1,014

Total current assets

222,521

209,673

Property and equipment, net

110,078

124,237

Operating lease right-of-use assets

120,911

117,490

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

50,133

53,468

Available-for-sale security

6,554

6,111

Other assets, net

5,353

3,961

Total assets

$

515,550

$

514,940

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

45,402

$

33,647

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

47,504

37,686

Income tax payable

6,814

7,579

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

12,882

11,050

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

2,701

2,629

Current maturities of Duluth long-term debt

2,500

Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1

693

623

Total current liabilities

115,996

95,714

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

107,094

104,287

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

40,267

43,299

Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities

45,750

TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1

26,608

27,229

Deferred tax liabilities

2,867

8,200

Total liabilities

292,832

324,479

Treasury stock

(1,002

)

(628

)

Capital stock

95,515

92,875

Retained earnings

130,868

101,166

Accumulated other comprehensive income

489

48

Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.

225,870

193,461

Noncontrolling interest

(3,152

)

(3,000

)

Total shareholders' equity

222,718

190,461

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

515,550

$

514,940

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.


DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

Net sales

$

270,761

$

255,960

$

698,584

$

638,783

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization)

125,056

120,275

321,260

307,257

Gross profit

145,705

135,685

377,324

331,526

Selling, general and administrative expenses

121,446

105,136

333,225

307,311

Operating income

24,259

30,549

44,099

24,215

Interest expense

1,327

1,492

4,717

6,263

Other income, net

248

169

55

65

Income before income taxes

23,180

29,226

39,437

18,017

Income tax expense

5,839

7,464

9,887

4,637

Net income

17,341

21,762

29,550

13,380

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(18

)

(69

)

(152

)

(197

)

Net income attributable to controlling interest

$

17,359

$

21,831

$

29,702

$

13,577

Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B):

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

32,660

32,494

32,618

32,447

Net income per share attributable to controlling interest

$

0.53

$

0.67

$

0.91

$

0.42

Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B):

Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding

32,809

32,665

32,851

32,580

Net income per share attributable to controlling interest

$

0.53

$

0.67

$

0.90

$

0.42


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

29,550

$

13,380

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

29,225

28,520

Stock-based compensation

2,198

1,629

Deferred income taxes

(5,483

)

(255

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

398

324

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(3,185

)

(1,350

)

Inventory

26,380

(1,203

)

Prepaid expense & other assets

(2,438

)

2,615

Software hosting implementation costs, net

(4,701

)

(4,089

)

Deferred catalog costs

1,004

167

Trade accounts payable

10,481

(1,464

)

Income taxes payable

(765

)

4,152

Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations

9,865

7,719

Other

(845

)

606

Noncash lease impacts

297

Net cash provided by operating activities

91,981

50,751

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(10,352

)

(11,743

)

Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores

(520

)

Principal receipts from available-for-sale security

147

131

Change in other assets

55

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,150

)

(12,132

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from line of credit

5,000

95,388

Payments on line of credit

(5,000

)

(114,720

)

Proceeds from delayed draw term loan

30,000

Payments on delayed draw term loan

(48,250

)

(1,750

)

Payments on TRI long term debt

(623

)

(483

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(2,559

)

(1,958

)

Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted stock

(374

)

(221

)

Other

442

106

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(51,364

)

6,362

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

30,467

44,981

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

46,584

1,603

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

77,051

$

46,584


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

Net income

$

17,341

$

21,762

$

29,550

$

13,380

Depreciation and amortization

7,403

7,311

29,225

28,520

Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs

545

61

1,797

229

Interest expense

1,327

1,492

4,717

6,263

Income tax expense

5,839

7,464

9,887

4,637

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

32,455

$

38,090

$

75,176

$

53,029

Stock based compensation

586

366

2,198

1,629

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

33,041

$

38,456

$

77,374

$

54,658


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended

January 30, 2022

January 31, 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

91,981

$

50,751

Purchases of property and equipment

(10,352

)

(11,743

)

Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores

(520

)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

$

81,629

$

38,488


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA
For the Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

Low

High

Forecasted

Net income

$

30,800

$

33,500

Depreciation and amortization

32,200

32,600

Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs

3,000

3,200

Interest expense

4,750

4,450

Income tax expense

10,250

11,150

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

81,000

$

84,900

Stock based compensation

3,000

3,100

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

84,000

$

88,000


CONTACT: Investor Contacts: ICR, Inc. (646) 277-1200 DuluthIR@icrinc.com


