Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Duluth Trading Company

Full Year Net Sales increase 9.4% to $698.6 million



Full Year diluted EPS of $0.90 increase 117% compared to 2020 and 55% compared to 2019

Full year positive free cash flow of $81.6 million1

Fourth quarter Net Sales increase 5.8% to $270.8 million; diluted EPS of $0.53

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a growing lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 30, 2022

Net sales increased 5.8% to $270.8 million compared to $256.0 million in the prior-year fourth quarter

Gross margin increased to 53.8% compared to 53.0% in the prior-year fourth quarter

Operating income decreased 20.6% to $24.3 million, or 9.0% of net sales, compared to $30.5 million, or 11.9% of net sales in the prior-year fourth quarter

Net income was $17.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share in the prior-year fourth quarter

Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 14.1% to $33.0 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year fourth quarter



Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022

Net sales increased 9.4% to $698.6 million compared to $638.8 million in the prior year

Gross margin increased to 54.0% compared to 51.9% in the prior year

Operating income increased 82.1% to $44.1 million, or 6.3% of net sales, compared to $24.2 million, or 3.8% of net sales in the prior year

Net income was $29.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 41.6% to $77.4 million compared to $54.7 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow1 was $81.6 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior year

1See Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow in the accompanying financial tables.

2See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, “2021 was a year of evolution for Duluth Trading as we embarked on a journey to position our business to better compete and enable long term growth. Our record results, including sales of $698 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $77.4 million, EPS of $0.90 and free cash flow of nearly $82 million showcases the tremendous progress we’ve made on seizing market growth opportunities.”

“Our company’s mission has long been grounded in the belief that there’s always a better way and we have never been more confident in our ability to execute our Big Dam Blueprint as we march to our goal of $1 billion in sales. I’d like to thank all our team members for an outstanding year in serving our customers at the highest levels and contributing to our record results,” Sato concluded.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 30, 2022

Net sales increased 5.8% to $270.8 million, compared to $256.0 million in the same period a year ago. Retail store net sales increased by 32.8% to $91.1 million, a significant increase over last year’s fourth quarter when store traffic continued to be adversely affected by the pandemic. Direct-to-consumer net sales declined 4.1% to $179.7 million compared to the fourth quarter last year when online shopping was boosted by heavier discounts and customer store traffic was light due to Covid concerns. For a more normalized comparison, direct-to-consumer net sales increased 5.7% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net sales in store markets increased 10.8%, to $186.3 million, compared to $168.1 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a continued ramp up in store traffic and positive conversion trends as compared to the prior year. Net sales in non-store markets decreased 3.7%, to $82.5 million, compared to $85.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Men’s apparel net sales increased 7.0% and Women’s apparel net sales decreased 3.7%. The increase in Men’s apparel net sales was due to strength in core year-round items. The decrease on Women’s apparel net sales was primarily attributed to inventory delays resulting in gaps in woven tops.

Gross profit increased 7.4% to $145.7 million, or 53.8% of net sales, compared to $135.7 million, or 53.0% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. Despite expensing approximately $6 million of expedited freight costs in the current quarter, the gross margin rate increased due to a higher mix of full price sales from lower clearance inventory and successfully dialing back promotion activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.5% to $121.4 million, compared to $105.1 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 44.9%, compared to 41.1% in the corresponding prior-year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased advertising expense as we purposely pulled back in the prior year due to our uncertainty about customer demand resulting from the pandemic, coupled with higher personnel costs and elevated outside services costs in part due to progressing on initiatives tied to the Big Dam Blueprint.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $77.1 million, net working capital of $106.5 million, no outstanding Duluth Trading bank debt, and $15.1 million of fiscal 2021 capital expenditures.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

As uncertainties related to COVID-19 begin to slowly decline, the Company expects to see steady improvement in demand in fiscal 2022. The Company provided the following fiscal 2022 outlook:

Net sales in the range of $730 million to $755 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the range of $84 million to $88 million

EPS in the range of $0.93 to $1.02 per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $57 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through March 17, 2022: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 9177748

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163846/f1726fbbce and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Free Cash Flow and Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. See attached table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022, versus the three months and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, “Free Cash Flow” as a liquidity measure for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2022 and January 31, 2021 and “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA” for a forecasted reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of performance as an indication of an organization’s financial strength and provides additional perspective on the ability to efficiently use capital in executing growth strategies. Free Cash Flow is used to facilitate a comparison of operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and the ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such measurements are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,051 $ 46,584 Receivables 5,455 2,820 Inventory, net 122,672 149,052 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 17,333 10,203 Prepaid catalog costs 10 1,014 Total current assets 222,521 209,673 Property and equipment, net 110,078 124,237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,911 117,490 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 50,133 53,468 Available-for-sale security 6,554 6,111 Other assets, net 5,353 3,961 Total assets $ 515,550 $ 514,940 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 45,402 $ 33,647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,504 37,686 Income tax payable 6,814 7,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,882 11,050 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,701 2,629 Current maturities of Duluth long-term debt — 2,500 Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 693 623 Total current liabilities 115,996 95,714 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 107,094 104,287 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 40,267 43,299 Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities — 45,750 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 26,608 27,229 Deferred tax liabilities 2,867 8,200 Total liabilities 292,832 324,479 Treasury stock (1,002 ) (628 ) Capital stock 95,515 92,875 Retained earnings 130,868 101,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income 489 48 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 225,870 193,461 Noncontrolling interest (3,152 ) (3,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 222,718 190,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 515,550 $ 514,940

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.







DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 Net sales $ 270,761 $ 255,960 $ 698,584 $ 638,783 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 125,056 120,275 321,260 307,257 Gross profit 145,705 135,685 377,324 331,526 Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,446 105,136 333,225 307,311 Operating income 24,259 30,549 44,099 24,215 Interest expense 1,327 1,492 4,717 6,263 Other income, net 248 169 55 65 Income before income taxes 23,180 29,226 39,437 18,017 Income tax expense 5,839 7,464 9,887 4,637 Net income 17,341 21,762 29,550 13,380 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (18 ) (69 ) (152 ) (197 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 17,359 $ 21,831 $ 29,702 $ 13,577 Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,660 32,494 32,618 32,447 Net income per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 0.91 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,809 32,665 32,851 32,580 Net income per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 0.90 $ 0.42





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 29,550 $ 13,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,225 28,520 Stock-based compensation 2,198 1,629 Deferred income taxes (5,483 ) (255 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 398 324 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,185 ) (1,350 ) Inventory 26,380 (1,203 ) Prepaid expense & other assets (2,438 ) 2,615 Software hosting implementation costs, net (4,701 ) (4,089 ) Deferred catalog costs 1,004 167 Trade accounts payable 10,481 (1,464 ) Income taxes payable (765 ) 4,152 Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations 9,865 7,719 Other (845 ) 606 Noncash lease impacts 297 — Net cash provided by operating activities 91,981 50,751 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,352 ) (11,743 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores — (520 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 147 131 Change in other assets 55 — Net cash used in investing activities (10,150 ) (12,132 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 5,000 95,388 Payments on line of credit (5,000 ) (114,720 ) Proceeds from delayed draw term loan — 30,000 Payments on delayed draw term loan (48,250 ) (1,750 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (623 ) (483 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,559 ) (1,958 ) Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted stock (374 ) (221 ) Other 442 106 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (51,364 ) 6,362 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 30,467 44,981 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,584 1,603 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 77,051 $ 46,584





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 Net income $ 17,341 $ 21,762 $ 29,550 $ 13,380 Depreciation and amortization 7,403 7,311 29,225 28,520 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 545 61 1,797 229 Interest expense 1,327 1,492 4,717 6,263 Income tax expense 5,839 7,464 9,887 4,637 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 32,455 $ 38,090 $ 75,176 $ 53,029 Stock based compensation 586 366 2,198 1,629 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 33,041 $ 38,456 $ 77,374 $ 54,658





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91,981 $ 50,751 Purchases of property and equipment (10,352 ) (11,743 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores — (520 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 81,629 $ 38,488





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Low High Forecasted Net income $ 30,800 $ 33,500 Depreciation and amortization 32,200 32,600 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 3,000 3,200 Interest expense 4,750 4,450 Income tax expense 10,250 11,150 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 81,000 $ 84,900 Stock based compensation 3,000 3,100 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 84,000 $ 88,000





CONTACT: Investor Contacts: ICR, Inc. (646) 277-1200 DuluthIR@icrinc.com



