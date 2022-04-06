Duluth Trading Co. Celebrates the Work of Play with AKHG™ Brand Launch

Hardworking outdoor apparel and gear, supported by partnership with American Hiking Society

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Company is relaunching its Alaskan Hardgear brand under a new brand name, AKHG™. The reintroduced AKHG™ will showcase an expansion into womenswear, extended sizes, all-weather performance apparel and gear alongside a commitment to conserving the outdoors with a two-year partnership with the American Hiking Society. Inspired by the Alaskan wilderness, AKHG™ is built to perform year-round in a variety of conditions – from the harshest to the most serene – and celebrates the rewarding moment arriving at camp and every bit of leg work it took to get there.

"There's an undeniable growing desire across communities to explore the world around us and partake in the activities that come with being outdoors," said Neala Shepherd, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Duluth Trading. "AKHG™ aims to provide clothes and gear for those who love the rolled-up-sleeves side of adventure and embrace the work that goes with exploring in the wild."

With more size-inclusive offerings, weather-shielding fabrics, convertible features, and technical design elements that boost versatile, long-term use, each new AKHG™ style delivers superior quality, comfort, and function to let wearers Live Life Less Soft™. The brand continues to feature the ingenuity and innovative technology that Duluth Trading customers have come to know and love.

This spring, brand fans are encouraged to get outdoors and discover the latest from Duluth Trading and AKHG™:

The Crosshaul Collection

With an exceptionally strong TOUGH COTTON™ finish, the Crosshaul Collection is three times more abrasion-resistant than regular cotton without sacrificing softness or breathability. New styles include the Women's Plus AKHG™ Crosshaul Collection Cotton Short Sleeve Tee ($34.50) and the Men's AKHG™ Crosshaul Cotton Hoodie ($64.50).

The Renew Bamboo Collection

The eco-friendly Renew Bamboo Collection debuts with the Women's AKHG™ Renew Bamboo Short Sleeve Shirt ($29.50) and similar styles. Transforming bamboo into a modern performance rayon, the fabric is blended with recycled polyester and spandex to enhance moisture-wicking and sun-blocking power, while still feeling supremely soft and flexible.

AKHG™ Olympic Coast Rain Gear

Seam sealed with a 2.5-layer fabric designed to prevent clamminess, the rugged-yet-soft Olympic Coast Raingear features 15K waterproofing and breathability. Built to withstand high winds and rain, the collection is durable and remains lightweight enough to pack into its own pocket. New styles include the Women's AKHG™Olympic Coast 2.5L Rain Jacket ($129.50), Men's AKHG™️Olympic Coast 2.5L Rain Jacket ($129.50), Women's AKHG™Olympic Coast 2.5L Rain Pant ($119.50), and Men's AKHG™️Olympic Coast 2.5L Rain Pant ($119.50).

Perfection Loop Fishing Shirts

Made with a lightweight, free-moving nylon blend, AKHG™️ Perfection Loop Fishing Shirts are sweat-wicking, fast-drying, and snag resistant. Featuring a generous amount of pockets, adjustable cuffs, convertible sleeves, a hook-and-loop rod holder for hands-free fly tying, and back vents, the new fishing shirts offer portable performance for long days on the water. New styles include the Men's AKHG™️Perfection Loop Fishing Shirt ($89.50) and the Women's AKHG™️ Perfection Loop Fishing Shirt ($89.50).

Strengthening its investment in making the outdoors accessible, AKHG™️ simultaneously launches as the Exclusive Apparel Sponsor of the American Hiking Society's National Trails Day® for 2022 and 2023. American Hiking Society is a national organization empowering all to enjoy, share and preserve the hiking experience. Aimed at advocacy and trail service, National Trails Day® improves trail access for millions nationwide, hosting events across all 50 states with participation by hikers, bikers, rowers, horseback riders, trail clubs, federal and local agencies, land trusts, and businesses.

About AKHG™

AKHG™ is an outdoor apparel brand within the Duluth Trading Co. family that was created for those who roll up their sleeves for adventure and Live Life Less Soft™️. The brand's collection of apparel, accessories and gear offer functional design inspired by life in the vast Alaskan wilderness. Built to withstand the harshest of climates and toughest terrain, yet versatile enough for varied outdoor recreational uses like hiking, fishing, camping, and snow sports, AKHG™️ is dedicated to honoring the work of play. All products built by Duluth Trading Co. are backed by the company's "Superior Standard" and supported with outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About American Hiking Society

Founded in 1976 American Hiking Society is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering all to enjoy, share and preserve the hiking experience.

