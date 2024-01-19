Duluth's Bayfront concert business could go to laid-off DECC workers

DULUTH — Management of this city's signature scenic outdoor performance venue could shift from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to a private company made up of former DECC employees, if the city council approves of the contract on Monday.

Winterfell Management LLC., with Jeff Stark at the helm, would be in charge of production, promotion and management of events at Bayfront Festival Park — a 10-plus acre park on the Duluth Harbor that annually hosts the summer's biggest shows, ranging from Trampled by Turtles to Bayfront Blues Festival to a recently announced Willie Nelson concert.

Winterfell will get a base fee of $63,425 for work that runs from Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the contract.

Stark, the former director of operations at the DECC, was among a handful of employees whose positions were eliminated in 2023. He had worked at the convention center for nearly three decades and was charged with overseeing events at Bayfront Festival Park.

The DECC has managed Bayfront for the past decade — a role executive director Dan Hartman described earlier this week as "community service." It was managed privately, with mixed results, before former Duluth Mayor Don Ness asked the DECC to take it on.

"Financially, it has never been good for the DECC," Hartman said earlier this week, adding that it's a distraction from the convention center's other venues, which bring in more money for the city.

The city's chief administrative officer David Montgomery said during Thursday's agenda session that DECC officials expressed they were interested in shedding management of the park and the city needed to move quickly. While there was not time to issue a request for proposal, he said, one will be issued in the fall for the start of 2025 for a single or multiyear agreement.

"We came away confident and comfortable with what Winterfell was capable of doing without losing anything in the cracks in between," Montgomery said.

Stark is partnered with Dan Russell, who was the executive director at the DECC for 28 years. All concerts previously scheduled for the park will go on, in addition to future events arranged by Winterfell.