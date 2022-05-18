U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Dumplings Market: 53% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2025

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dumplings Market value is set to grow by USD 4.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report is segmented by filling (non-vegetarian filling and vegetarian filling) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dumplings Market by Filling and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download our Sample Report for more insights on Market Share, Size, Y-O-Y Growth Rate, and CAGR

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.- The company offers different variety of Gyoza dumplings like duck gyoza, apple gyoza, chicken and vegetable gyoza and many more.

  • Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc- The company offers Japanese and Korean style dumplings which are made from high quality fresh meat and vegetables.

  • CJ CheilJedang Corp.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Hakka PTY Ltd.

  • InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.

  • NH Foods Ltd.

  • Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.

  • Wayfong LLC

  • Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

The dumplings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Geographical Market Analysis

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for dumplings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand for convenience foods will facilitate the dumplings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report to know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions

Key Segment Analysis

The dumplings market share growth by the non-vegetarian filling segment will be significant during the forecast period. The dumplings market share growth by the non-vegetarian filling segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meat is the most common stuffing used in dumplings. The most popular meat fillings are pork, chicken, seafood, beef, and lamb. The demand for pork dumplings is the highest in China, but pork dumplings are also consumed in many countries. Chicken is another popular choice for dumpling filling. The rise in demand for dumplings with the non-vegetarian filling will positively impact the segment growth during 2021-2025. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the dumplings market size.

Download Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Market Driver:

The several dumpling varieties is a major factor driving the global dumplings market growth. Dumplings are prepared all over the world in different forms. Almost every region has its own version of dumplings in different shapes, sizes, flavors, and fillings. They are consumed as appetizers and in the main course. In Asia, dumplings are commonly prepared in countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea. In China, dumplings were introduced eons ago. These product varieties are available in different flavors and fillings that have varying nutritional value. In North America, tortilla dumplings, chicken dumplings, strawberry dumplings, ham dumplings, and others are available. In Europe, dumplings like Gnocchi, Kartoffelknoedel, Khinkali, Ravioli, Pitepalts, and others are very popular. In addition, some varieties of dumplings are available in different flavors. Gujia, Tangyuan, Dango, Yomari are some of the sweet dumplings. These products are easily available across most retail channels. Due to such varieties, the demand for the market will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge:

The rising product recalls will be a major challenge for the global dumplings market share growth during the forecast period. There are frequent product recalls in the food and beverage industry due to the improper handling of raw materials or supplies, as it can affect the safety and quality of finished products. Food regulatory and compliance authorities in any country have the right to shut down a business and recall its products from the market if these products pose a threat to the well-being of consumers. Product recalls severely impact the brand image as well as the operations and sales of a company. Consumers are very conscious about the brand image of products that they purchase, as any negligence will affect their health and well-being. For instance, in February 2019, several pork meat-based dumpling products of China s Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. (Sanquan Food) were tested positive for the African Swine virus, post which the company announced the recall of its several products. Product recalls can lead to significant financial setbacks for vendors and impact their brand images. Therefore, product recalls can limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Dumplings Market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Dumplings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Dumplings Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Dumplings Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the interactive children's books market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Dumplings Market vendors

Related Reports:

Pet Food Market in Taiwan by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pet food market share in Taiwan is estimated to increase by USD 633.55 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.35%.

Feed Vitamins Market in Africa by Animal Type and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the feed vitamins market share in Africa from 2021 to 2026 is USD 808.26 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.55%.

Dumplings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.65

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, Russian Federation, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Filling

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Filling

  • 5.3 Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Filling

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

  • 10.5 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.7 Hakka PTY Ltd.

  • 10.8 InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.9 NH Foods Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Wayfong LLC

  • 10.12 Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dumplings-market-53-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--market-forecast-trend-analysis-and-competition-tracking---global-market-insights-2021-to-2025-301549023.html

SOURCE Technavio

