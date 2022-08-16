Dumplings Market Size to Grow by USD 4.01 billion, Several Dumpling Varieties to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several dumpling varieties are driving the growth of the dumpling market. Every region has its own version of dumplings in different shapes, sizes, flavors, and fillings. For instance, in Asia, dumplings are mainly prepared in countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea. In North America, some of the dumpling varieties include tortilla dumplings, chicken dumplings, strawberry dumplings, ham dumplings, and others. In Europe, dumplings such as Gnocchi, Kartoffelknoedel, Khinkali, Ravioli, Pitepalts, and others are highly popular. Such products are easily available across most retail channels. Hence, the demand for dumplings will continue to grow during the forecast period.
The dumplings market size is expected to grow by USD 4.01 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Scope
The dumplings market report covers the following areas:
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
Geography
Filling
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dumplings market, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist dumplings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the dumplings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dumplings market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumplings market vendors
Dumplings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.65
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, Russian Federation, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Filling
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Filling
5.3 Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Filling
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
10.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
10.5 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
10.6 General Mills Inc.
10.7 Hakka PTY Ltd.
10.8 InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.
10.9 NH Foods Ltd.
10.10 Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.
10.11 Wayfong LLC
10.12 Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
