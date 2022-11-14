U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.75
    -15.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,679.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,771.25
    -76.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.90
    -9.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    -1.24 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -10.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    -0.0081 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +0.45 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0078 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5750
    +1.8200 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,710.25
    +58.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.49
    -7.64 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.03
    +16.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Dun & Bradstreet announces over 500M D‑U‑N‑S® Numbers in its data cloud

·2 min read

Company reaches major milestone cementing its position as a global data leader

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its database of the world-renowned D‑U‑N‑S® Number had crossed over 500 million records in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud.

The D-U-N-S® Number is a Unique 9-Digit Identifier for businesses. D-U-N-S®, which stands for data universal numbering system, is used to maintain up-to-date and timely information on over half a billion global businesses. The D-U-N-S® Number is used around the world to identify and access information on businesses. A D-U-N-S® Number identifies a company's Dun & Bradstreet business credit file, and the information in it can help potential partners and lenders learn about a business and make informed decisions about working with them as a client, supplier, or partner. Companies and governments around the world trust the D-U-N-S® Number to verify the legitimacy of a business.

"For decades companies have been using the D-U-N-S® Number to become credible and visible, find reliable businesses to work with, and become the foundation stone of an identity and business profile that drives business performance," said Rajesh Mirchandani, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa. "This extraordinary milestone of over 500 million D-U-N-S® Numbers drives home the sheer scale of Dun & Bradstreet's business intelligence. We are the greatest aggregator of business records on the planet and make data work for our clients."

To get their own unique D‑U‑N‑S® Number companies can reach out to their local Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa offices or contact our team from our website www.dnbsame.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa ("DBSAME") covers over 65 markets in South Asia, Middle East, and Africa bringing hyperlocal expertise to a global organization. DBSAME is part of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's solutions and business intelligence generate insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower costs, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnbsame.com.

CONTACT: Zara Mahbub, Chief Executive Officer, Dun & Bradstreet Data & Analytics Private Limited, info@dnbsame.com

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to take the stand this week to defend his $56 billion pay package against shareholder allegations it was rigged with easy performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it. A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not even require him to work at Tesla full time. The shareholder, Richard Tornetta, has asked the court in Wilmington, Delaware, to rescind the pay package, which is six times larger than the top 200 CEO salaries combined in 2021, according to Amit Batish of Equilar.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Set to Kick Off

    The trial over Elon Musk ‘s multibillion-dollar pay package at Tesla is due to kick off Monday morning in Delaware’s business-law court. A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Has Big ESG Backers. Some of Its Low-Income Customers Ran Into Problems.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • Norway's Equinor-owned Aasgard B oil and gas platform shut after fire

    Gas production at Norwegian energy firm Equinor's Aasgard B gas processing platform remains shut and partly evacuated following a fire in a transformer late on Sunday, a company spokesperson said on Monday. Equinor is now working on getting an overview of the incident and starting the process to restart safe operations, the spokesperson said. Output at the field has been cut by 19.8 million cubic metres, Aasgard's pipeline operator Gassco said in a regulatory filing.

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink

    The move comes at a time when Twitter, which generated more than 90% of its second-quarter revenue from ad sales, is seeing an exodus of advertisers on fears that Musk would bring changes to the company's content moderation rules. Since he bought the company last month, several companies including General Motors Co, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG have paused advertising on the platform.

  • FTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been chaotic, fast and full of unknowns. The world should soon get some answers via a Delaware federal court. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File

  • Peyto Exploration & Development Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.50 (vs CA$0.18 in 3Q 2021)

    Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$284.6m (up 30...

  • Twitter’s Advertising Exodus Accelerates, Despite Outreach From Elon Musk

    Ad giant Omnicom joins other agencies in recommending brands pause spending, and some companies halt discussions for annual contracts.

  • The employers Gen Z is rejecting show where companies need to step up

    A majority of Gen Z is saying "pass" to employers who aren't focused enough on the planet.

  • Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

    The largest U.S. retailer and other industry giants are taking an increasingly aggressive stance with suppliers as the economy slows. “The world has turned.”

  • Antitrust battle over Apple’s app store goes to appeals court

    Apple is heading into a courtroom faceoff against the company behind the popular Fortnite video game, reviving a high-stakes antitrust battle over whether the digital fortress shielding the iPhone’s app store illegally enriches the world’s most valuable company while stifling competition.