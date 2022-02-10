U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners to Expand its EV Charger Manufacturing to EV Charger Connectors

·3 min read

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC (DCEP) announced that it will design, develop and manufacture J1772 EV (Level 2) charger connectors in its Detroit-based EV charger manufacturing plant. As part of its commitment to bring best-in-class EVSE (Electric Vehicle Service Equipment) manufacturing to Detroit, Dunamis is aiming to have the greatest impact where greenhouse gas emissions and poverty overlap.

In addition to manufacturing its EV charging station, Dunamis Charge (a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCEP) just announced that it will also design, develop and manufacture EV charger connectors in its plant located on the east side of Detroit, just down the street from General Motor's Factory Zero.

Kimathi Boothe, DCEP's VP of Energy Operations stated "There are several gaps in the manufacturing supply chain that Dunamis can fill and strengthen by building out capacity for the current and future generations of advanced technology product manufacturing and mobility services. We're excited to be undertaking this vertically integrated approach to our manufacturing and assembly process."

Dunamis plans to hire additional employees in its efforts to address these gaps while simultaneously investing in community-level resilience.

In preparation for its plan to go into the production of its Level 2 chargers in the summer of 2022, the thriving company is concentrated on job creation as well as the hiring and training of Detroit workers.

Founder and CEO Natalie King is focusing particularly on unemployed and underemployed residents and in communities most disproportionately impacted by carbon emissions.

"There are so many expansive opportunities created by this rapidly growing EV industry. It is our commitment to having American workers make a superior American-made product. We will meet this commitment by incorporating engagement and job creation for those communities

that are the most underserved, underrepresented, and disproportionately impacted by pollution in their neighborhoods. It's a holistic model for us."

Dunamis has established partnerships with state and local programs to further its commitment to creating green-collar jobs for Detroit residents. They were recently awarded a job-training grant through the State of Michigan and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation's [DESC] Going Pro Talent Fund to assist in its community job training efforts.

Production for J1772 connectors will commence in the summer of 2022 as well. Dunamis Charge will be producing 30A, 40A, 50A, and 80A versions (models) in order to meet the wide range of deployment needs for residential, commercial, and public applications.

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, founded in 2012, is a woman-owned MBE certified company providing Energy Management and Efficiency Services for commercial and industrial customers throughout the US. In 2015 Dunamis vertically integrated its operations to become an original equipment manufacturer of LED Lighting. Due to its past business success, Dunamis secured a contract to provide environmental cleaning and janitorial services to several coal-fired utility power plants in Michigan. Dunamis has become a leader in this industry by deploying innovative programs and technology that improve performance and efficiency. Building on its expertise in the energy sector and leveraging its exceptional customer service experience, Dunamis began designing, prototyping, and manufacturing electric vehicle charging stations for the residential, commercial, and public markets. The Michigan-based enterprise specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly products and services that reduce energy waste and optimize efficiency for large commercial, industrial and utility customers.

To secure media assets and/or to coordinate interviews with Natalie King, CEO and Founder of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day LLC. To learn more about Dunamis or Dunamis Charge visithttps://www.dunamisenergy.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Trea Davenport
Sr. PR Strategist
Trea Day, LLC
310-728-5000
trea@treaday.com

SOURCE: Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688316/Dunamis-Clean-Energy-Partners-to-Expand-its-EV-Charger-Manufacturing-to-EV-Charger-Connectors

