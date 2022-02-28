U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners Featured in White House Fact Sheet Highlighting President Joe Biden's Made in America Future

·3 min read

DCEP is spotlighted among five EV charger manufacturers committed to energy efficiency and carbon neutrality

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC (DCEP) founded by its CEO Natalie King, America's first African American woman electric vehicle charger and EV charger connector manufacturer; is one of five companies highlighted in White House Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America. Recently issued by the White House Briefing Room - the fact sheet is part of President Biden's relentless focus on an industrial strategy to revitalize our manufacturing base, strengthen critical supply chains, drive down prices, and position U.S. workers and businesses to compete and lead globally in the 21st century.

Dunamis, FreeWire Technologies, ABB, Siemens, and Tritium were spotlighted as notable EV charging manufacturers large and small, investing and expanding U.S. operations, driven by the Administration's economic strategy, Made in America policies, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included a down payment on the EV future, with more than $7 billion in funding to secure an American EV supply chain, from materials processing to battery manufacturing and recycling, along with $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever nationwide public EV charging network.

As noted on the globally issued fact sheet, Dunamis is a Black- and woman-owned EV charger manufacturer based in Detroit, Michigan, preparing to manufacture Level 2 EV chargers and charging connectors in a new production facility in Detroit beginning this summer. Dunamis' training and workforce development efforts will focus on underrepresented, economically disadvantaged communities most impacted by greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of its commitment to bring best-in-class EVSE (Electric Vehicle Service Equipment) manufacturing to Detroit, Dunamis is aiming to have the greatest impact where greenhouse gas emissions and poverty overlap.

In addition to manufacturing its EV charging station, Dunamis Charge (a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCEP) just announced that it will also design, develop and manufacture EV charger connectors in its plant located on the eastside of Detroit, just down the street from General Motors Factory Zero.

In preparation for its plan to go into the production of its Level 2 chargers in the summer of 2022, the thriving company is concentrating on job creation as well as the hiring and training of Detroit workers. Founder and CEO Natalie King is focusing particularly on unemployed and underemployed residents and in communities most disproportionately impacted by carbon emissions.

"There are so many expansive opportunities created by this rapidly growing EV industry. It is our commitment to having American workers make a superior American-made product. We will meet this commitment by incorporating engagement and job creation for those communities that are the most underserved, underrepresented, and disproportionately impacted by pollution in their neighborhoods. It's a holistic model for us," stated Natalie King, Dunamis CEO

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, founded in 2012, is a woman-owned MBE certified company providing Energy Management and Efficiency Services for commercial and industrial customers throughout the US. In 2015 Dunamis vertically integrated its operations to become an original equipment manufacturer of LED Lighting. Due to its past business success, Dunamis secured a contract to provide environmental cleaning and janitorial services to several coal-fired utility power plants in Michigan. Dunamis has become a leader in this industry by deploying innovative programs and technology that improve performance and efficiency. Building on its expertise in the energy sector and leveraging its exceptional customer service experience, Dunamis began designing, prototyping, and manufacturing electric vehicle charging stations for the residential, commercial, and public markets. The Michigan-based enterprise specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly products and services that reduce energy waste and optimize efficiency for large commercial, industrial and utility customers.

To secure media assets and/or to coordinate interviews with Natalie King, CEO and Founder of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day LLC at 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com. To learn more about Dunamis or Dunamis Charge visit https://www.dunamisenergy.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Trea Davenport
Trea Day, LLC
310-728-5000
trea@treaday.com

SOURCE: Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690718/Dunamis-Clean-Energy-Partners-Featured-in-White-House-Fact-Sheet-Highlighting-President-Joe-Bidens-Made-in-America-Future

