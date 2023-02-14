Dundas Minerals kicks off first-ever RC drill program at Matilda South
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Dundas Minerals Ltd
Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) managing director Shane Volk tells Proactive that the company has started reverse circulation drilling at its Matilda South nickel-copper exploration prospect. Drilling will test for mineralisation and will target a gravity anomaly interpreted as a mafic/ultramafic intrusive.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dundas-minerals-kicks-off-first-ever-rc-drill-program-at-matilda-south-482555887