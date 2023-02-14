U.S. markets closed

Dundas Minerals kicks off first-ever RC drill program at Matilda South

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Dundas Minerals Ltd

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) managing director Shane Volk tells Proactive that the company has started reverse circulation drilling at its Matilda South nickel-copper exploration prospect. Drilling will test for mineralisation and will target a gravity anomaly interpreted as a mafic/ultramafic intrusive.

