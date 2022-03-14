Dundee Corporation Announces Acquisition of Shares of SPC Nickel Corp.

Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee”) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited, has acquired 3,333,333 Units (Units) of SPC Nickel Corp. (the “Issuer”) at the price of $0.105 each for aggregate consideration of $349,999.97. Dundee is also announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. on behalf of investment funds managed by it, acquired 5,000,000 Flow-Through Units (FT Units) of the Issuer at a price of $0.13 each for aggregate consideration of $650,000.00. Each of the Units and FT Units are comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.18 for a period of 18 months.



Immediately prior to the acquisition of securities described in this news release, Dundee and its affiliates owned or controlled 12,292,000 Shares and 873,915 warrants representing an approximate 12.03% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 12.77% interest on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee and its affiliates own or control an aggregate of 20,625,333 Shares and 5,040,581 warrants representing an approximate 16.51% interest on an undiluted basis and a 19.75% interest on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee acquired the securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. The early warning report respecting the acquisition will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com under the Issuer’s profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dundee, please contact:

Legal Department

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Tel: (416) 365-5172

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com



