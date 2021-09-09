U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Dundee Corporation Announces Closing of Sale of Blue Goose Subsidiary Lambert Creek Organic Meats Ltd. and Certain Assets for $8 Million

Dundee Corporation
·1 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) is pleased to announce that its approximately 88%-owned subsidiary, Blue Goose Capital Corp. (“BGCC”), and The Blue Goose Cattle Company Ltd. (“BG Cattle”), which is wholly-owned by BGCC, has closed its previously announced sale of the shares of Lambert Creek Organic Meats Ltd. and certain assets of BG Cattle for aggregate proceeds of $8 million.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


