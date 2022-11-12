U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,957.06
    -524.01 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Dundee Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Returns to Profit Through Successful Investments

Dundee Corporation
·8 min read
Dundee Corporation
Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All currency amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars except as otherwise indicated.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Closed privatization transaction of Big River Gold Limited with Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura”) to develop and participate in future cash flows from the Borborema Mine.

  • Reported net income from investments for the third quarter of 2022 of $20.0 million (2021 – loss of $41.0 million). For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation reported a net income from investments of $13.7 million (2021 – loss of $50.5 million).

  • Reported net earnings attributable to owners of the Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 of $4.6 million (2021 – loss of $48.2 million), or earnings of $0.04 per share, before the effect of any dilutive securities (2021 – $0.56 per share), including total positive non-cash items of $8.0 million (2021 – negative $49.5 million).

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation reported a net loss attributable to owners of the Corporation of $8.9 million (2021 – $79.4 million), or loss of $0.13 per share (2021 – $0.92 per share), including total non-cash items of $2.2 million (2021 – $81.4 million)

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation, commented:

“Despite continuing to operate in a challenging environment, Dundee closed a transformational transaction in the third quarter of 2022, partnering with Aura, a world-class and ESG-minded operator, to advance the Borborema Gold Project, a development stage mining project in Brazil. The transaction will allow Dundee to participate directly in its pro-rata share of future cash flows generated by this high-quality project.

“Dundee returned to profit in the third quarter, partly due to strong investment performance from one of its core portfolio holdings, Reunion Gold Corporation, who is advancing the world-class Oko West gold project in Guyana. The Oko West project is one of the most exciting new gold discoveries of this cycle with the potential for strong economics and is well funded to accelerate drilling and expand the deposit. In addition, Dundee participated in Magna Mining Inc.’s $20.0 million private placement, advancing $5.0 million to facilitate a key synergistic acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc., which will add tremendous value through exploration and development potential.”

“Persistently high inflation, concerns over slowing global growth amid monetary tightening, and an ongoing war in Europe that continues to disrupt energy supplies and strain supply chains continue to weigh on risk appetite. These conditions challenged some other areas of Dundee’s investment portfolio, which reduced investment activity and fee generation.”

“We believe the latest market pullback creates an opportunity for Dundee, as we hold to our strong conviction that the need for high quality and sustainably sourced mining assets has never been greater. We remain focused on investing for the long-term and working with our investee companies to maximize asset value and realize their full potential.”

Mr. Goodman concluded: “The entire team at Dundee continues to work hard to execute on all aspects of our strategy. I am encouraged by our ability to sustain and grow our momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our team remains committed to growing the core business, streamlining operations, divesting non-core businesses, and setting Dundee up to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our stakeholders, shareholders and partners. I would like to thank the entire team for their efforts in managing through a period of incredible change.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Operating results during the third quarter of 2022 reflect a $19.8 million market appreciation (2021 – $42.5 million depreciation) in certain of the Corporation’s investments that are carried in the consolidated financial statements at fair value through profit or loss. In addition, net income from investments during the third quarter of 2022 includes $0.2million (2021 – $1.6 million) dividend and interest income distributed from its portfolio investments. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation recognized earnings from its equity accounted investments, excluding real estate joint ventures, of $1.0 million (2021 – loss of $0.2 million).

OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES’ PERFORMANCE

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”)

GCIC’s AUM decreased from $42.8 million at the end of June 2022 to $37.0 million at the end of September 2022 primarily due to the decline in market values. During the third quarter of 2022, redemptions of AUM were $0.6 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, this segment incurred a pre-tax loss of $0.1 million (2021 – $0.7 million).

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, GCIC recognized financial services revenue of $0.1 million (2021 – $0.5 million) from the services provided by Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a division of GCIC.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. (“Dundee Technologies”)

Dundee Technologies incurred a pre-tax loss of $0.9 million (2021 – $0.8 million) during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue during the same period was $1.0 million (2021 – $1.2 million).

AgriMarine Holdings Inc. (“AgriMarine”)

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, AgriMarine reported a pre-tax loss of $6.0 million (2021 – $0.9 million) with sales revenue of $1.0 million (2021 – $1.9 million). During the third quarter of 2022, AgriMarine recognized a $5.3 million impairment charge against certain equipment, reducing their carrying value to their estimated fair value. The impairment charge is included in the reported third quarter pre-tax loss.

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS

 

Carrying Value as at

 

Sept 30, 2022

 

 

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Operating subsidiaries

$

41,141

 

 

 

$

45,844

 

Equity accounted investments

 

48,654

 

 

 

 

24,250

 

Investments carried at fair value through profit or loss

 

199,948

 

 

 

 

185,297

 

Other net corporate account balances

 

36,906

 

 

 

 

79,899

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

326,649

 

 

 

 

335,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Shareholders' equity attributable to holders of:

 

 

 

 

Preference Shares, series 2

 

(27,667

)

 

 

 

(27,667

)

Preference Shares, series 3

 

(50,423

)

 

 

 

(50,423

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity attributable to holders of Class A

 

 

 

 

Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares of the Corporation

$

248,559

 

 

 

$

257,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding

 

 

 

Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

 

84,968,090

 

 

 

 

84,697,363

 

Class B Shares

 

3,114,491

 

 

 

 

3,114,491

 

 

 

88,082,581

 

 

 

 

87,811,854

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity on a Per Share Basis

$

2.82

 

 

 

$

2.93

 

THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Dundee’s management will be hosting a conference call to discuss our quarterly results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET. Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Toronto): 416-764-8659
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392
Conference ID: 91507280
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/pmjGgEB3Lz0

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET), November 28, 2022, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toronto): 416-764-8677
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 507280 #

The Corporation’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, along with the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.dundeecorporation.com

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events including but not limited to, the strategic partnership with Aura Minerals and the future development of the Borborema Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Insiders Are Buying the Dip on These 10 Stocks

    At the end of July we identified 10 stocks that insiders were piling into and shared it with our subscribers. In this article we are going to revisit our July 2022 thesis in each stock and report each stock’s performance. These stocks outperformed the market by an average of 1 percentage point since then. Here […]

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likens the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron.

  • These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Economic uncertainty in 2022 triggered a gut-wrenching downturn in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down 17.8% from its previous high, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.2%. For instance, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have seen their share prices plunge 78.5% and 54%, respectively, leaving both stocks trading near 52-week lows.

  • A Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) insider lowered their holding by 25% earlier this year

    Viewing insider transactions for Northrop Grumman Corporation's ( NYSE:NOC ) over the last year, we see that insiders...

  • Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Is Trying to Buy Back FTX’s 30% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci said SkyBridge Capital is trying to repurchase the 30% of his company that Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX acquired months before the crypto exchange imploded -- an attempt now complicated by FTX’s bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

    Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months.

  • A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

    These growth stocks just hit all-time lows, but both companies have a shot at disrupting massive industries.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Annaly (NLY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is something of a unicorn in the world of stocks right now. While the S&P 500 has slid by nearly 20% over the past 12 months, Vertex is up by around 60% in that same period. While it's true that healthcare stocks tend to outperform when the market is down, this is far from the only tailwind driving Vertex's precipitous growth in such a volatile market.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Dramatically After Plunging 9.8% This Week

    An impressive outlook, big plans for 2023, and news from China all combined to lift Nio stock higher.

  • U.S. stocks could rally another 25% now that Fed no longer has ‘back against the wall’ in inflation fight

    One of Wall Street's most implacable bulls has laid out his argument for why he thinks U.S. stocks can continue to rally into year's end after Thursday's game-changing October inflation data.