U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,879.94
    +84.21 (+2.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,305.82
    +628.46 (+2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,490.34
    +258.15 (+2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.32
    +42.65 (+2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.09
    +3.82 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1260
    +0.0580 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,105.30
    +577.30 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.53
    +4.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.73
    +174.28 (+2.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dundee Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DDEJF
  • DNDEF
  • DNDPF
Dundee Corporation
Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

 

 

Total Votes  

 

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

 

356,435,006

 

99.97

 

Votes Withheld

 

112,153

 

0.03

 

Total Votes Cast

 

356,547,159

 

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name

 

Votes in Favour

 

%

 

Votes Withheld

 

%

Tanya Covassin

 

351,565,716

 

99.89

 

403,969

 

0.11

Jonathan Goodman

 

351,550,882

 

99.88

 

418,803

 

0.12

Isabel Meharry

 

351,562,207

 

99.88

 

407,478

 

0.12

Andrew Molson

 

350,306,234

 

99.53

 

1,663,451

 

0.47

Peter Nixon

 

351,557,119

 

99.88

 

412,566

 

0.12

Allen Palmiere

 

351,562,074

 

99.88

 

407,611

 

0.12

A. Murray Sinclair

 

351,551,016

 

99.88

 

418,669

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Aurora Cannabis upgraded to overweight on prospects for European business

    Aurora Cannabis rallied 6% in premarket trades on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic upgraded the Canadian cannabis company to overweight from neutral and raised his 12-month price target on the stock to C$4.05 ($3.12) from C$3.90. Zuanic said Aurora Cannabis could benefit from growth in the legal cannabis market in Europe, as one of only two North American companies with a license to grow cannabis in Germany, along with Tilray Brands Inc. . "With questions as to whether imports

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Down Over 85% to Buy On the Dip

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but there are some opportunities for investors who look through a long-term lens.

  • We Think Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Carnival Stock Rallies as Second-Quarter Revenue Rises Sharply

    Shares of Carnival were rising Friday after the cruise line posted second-quarter revenue that rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022. Carnival (ticker: CCL ) reported a GAAP loss of $1.61 a share, wider than analysts’ estimates for a loss of $1.08 a share. Five of Carnival’s nine brands now have their entire fleet back in guest cruise operations.

  • Argonaut Gold Announces Terms for its C$195 Million Equity Financing Together with its US$250 Million Credit Facilities to Fully Finance the Magino Construction Project

    Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agency agreement in connection with the marketed offering (the "Offering") of 434,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares", and Common Shares offered pursuant to the Offering being the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.45 per Offered Share (for gross proceeds of approximately C$195 million) with a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") led by BMO Capital Markets, S

  • Wells Fargo Stock Leads Bank Gains As Fed Stress Tests Boost Dividend Bets

    The Fed's clean bill of health will allow the biggest U.S. banks to boost dividends and share buybacks over the coming year.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • Should You Buy Apple Stock Right Now?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a fantastic long-term investment, but year to date the stock has fallen nearly 23%. Apple's share price drop, mixed with the general pessimism in the market right now, has left some investors wondering if Apple's stock is still a buy. Apple doesn't have this problem.

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Carnival stock jumps as revenue, occupancy and booking volumes improve

    Shares of Carnival Corp. rallied 3.5% in morning trading Friday, after the cruise operator provided business update for the second quarter, in which cash from operations turned positive but revenue came up short of expectations. The company said second-quarter revenue increased by "nearly 50%" from the sequential first quarter, while the current FactSet consensus of $2.76 billion implies 69.9% growth from the first-quarter's $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, second-quarter occupancy of 69% improved from

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.