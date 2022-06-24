Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:
Total Votes
% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour
356,435,006
99.97
Votes Withheld
112,153
0.03
Total Votes Cast
356,547,159
100
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:
Name
Votes in Favour
%
Votes Withheld
%
Tanya Covassin
351,565,716
99.89
403,969
0.11
Jonathan Goodman
351,550,882
99.88
418,803
0.12
Isabel Meharry
351,562,207
99.88
407,478
0.12
Andrew Molson
350,306,234
99.53
1,663,451
0.47
Peter Nixon
351,557,119
99.88
412,566
0.12
Allen Palmiere
351,562,074
99.88
407,611
0.12
A. Murray Sinclair
351,551,016
99.88
418,669
0.12
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com