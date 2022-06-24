Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 356,435,006 99.97 Votes Withheld 112,153 0.03 Total Votes Cast 356,547,159 100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 351,565,716 99.89 403,969 0.11 Jonathan Goodman 351,550,882 99.88 418,803 0.12 Isabel Meharry 351,562,207 99.88 407,478 0.12 Andrew Molson 350,306,234 99.53 1,663,451 0.47 Peter Nixon 351,557,119 99.88 412,566 0.12 Allen Palmiere 351,562,074 99.88 407,611 0.12 A. Murray Sinclair 351,551,016 99.88 418,669 0.12

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION



Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

