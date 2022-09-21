U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0133 (-1.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0103 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0300
    +0.3270 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,700.36
    -271.12 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Dundee Corporation Closes Privatization Transaction of Big River Gold With Aura Minerals to Develop and Participate in Future Cash Flows From the Borborema Mine

0
Dundee Corporation
·5 min read
Dundee Corporation
Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction where Dundee Resources Limited (“Dundee Resources”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company will retain a 20 percent interest in Big River Gold Limited (“Big River”) through a joint venture arrangement with Aura Minerals Inc (“Aura”). The Supreme Court of Western Australia approved the acquisition of Big River on September 8, 2022.

Aura, a returns-focused mid-tier gold and copper producer, in partnership with Dundee Resources, expects to review the Project and complete a Feasibility Study (“Borborema FS”) in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”) on the Borborema Project by early 2023. On a preliminary basis, and subject to completion and confirmation of the Borborema FS, the construction of the Borborema Project is expected to start in 2023 and production would be expected to commence in 2025.

As previously disclosed, Aura’s and Dundee Resources’ joint venture interest in the project will be held through an intermediate holding company (“Borborema Inc.”), and Dundee Resources will hold an indirect 20 percent equity interest in Borborema, Inc. as a result of the contribution of the shares of Big River previously held by Dundee Resources and a “top-up” cash subscription for shares in Borborema, Inc. of approximately US$2.5million.

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation commented: “I am pleased to announce the closing of this transaction and for Dundee to participate directly in any future cash flows of this high-quality, development stage mining project in Brazil. We are delighted to work closely with respected partner Aura, an exceptional, responsible, and ESG-minded operator with a great deal of experience and success operating in Brazil to develop the fully-permitted Borborema Gold Project and we look forward to updating the market on progress and timelines as Borborema, Inc. moves into development and production. This is clearly a transformational transaction for Dundee, and we are looking forward to our evolution toward becoming an emerging gold producer.”

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com

Advisers and Counsel

Cassels, Brock, & Blackwell LLP is acting as Canadian legal adviser and Blackwall Legal LLP is acting as Australian legal adviser to Dundee Resources Limited.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as exclusive financial adviser, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP is acting as Canadian legal adviser, and King & Wood Mallesons is acting as Australian legal adviser to Aura Minerals.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “schedule”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential”, “view” or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to closing of the transaction; the plans and expectations with respect to timing of completion of the Borborema FS, exploration plans at Borborema, timing and completion of development at Borborema and the timing and level of production at Borborema; mine life at Borborema and other expectations, as well as any other statements related to potential production forecasts and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation the ability of the Company to achieve its longer-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, copper and gold or certain other commodity price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes is not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) 4.1% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 36% as well as institutions

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • Investors digest volatility tied to the Fed's interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector reactions to the Fed's latest interest rate hike, as well as looking at volatility, bitcoin prices, and the Swedish kroner in currency markets.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Upstart Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

    The major market indexes were trading slightly higher and while this trend no doubt helped push the fintech stock higher, it was most likely the prospect of an upcoming rate hike that provided additional tailwinds. The Federal Reserve Bank is concluding the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which decides on the direction and magnitude of interest rate changes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be helming a press conference at the conclusion of the committee's deliberations and has widely telegraphed a 0.75% rate hike, which will take the benchmark lending rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%.

  • Federal Reserve Expects Key Rate To Peak At 4.6%; Dow Jones Slides

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come. Policymakers' quarterly projections show the federal funds rate heading as high as 4.6% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained volatile, swinging lower then higher then lower again after the Fed meeting policy statement.

  • Putin’s Tough Talk Is Boosting Defense Stocks and Tanking Chinese EV Makers

    Defense stocks are rising along with global tensions after Vladimir Putin reacted to recent gains made by Ukraine. Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are tumbling, however.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.