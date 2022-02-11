U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.43
    -18.73 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.12
    +4.24 (+4.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +25.70 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0084 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3040
    -0.7260 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,546.68
    -1,477.35 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.61
    -23.34 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

Dundee Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
Dundee Corporation
Dundee Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.B) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


