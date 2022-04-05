U.S. markets closed

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Board Nominees

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.
4 min read
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced the nomination of Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Dr. Adshead-Bell, along with a slate of seven returning directors, will be standing for election at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), which will be held on May 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. EDT.

“We are very pleased to nominate Dr. Adshead-Bell to the Board of Directors. She brings significant capital markets and mining industry experience, which will further support the achievement of DPM’s strategy and add considerable expertise to the Board,” said Jonathan Goodman, Chair of the Board.

Dr. Adshead-Bell is a geologist with over 26 years of combined capital markets and mining sector experience, including over 16 years of cumulative public board experience with exploration, development, operating and royalty precious and base metals companies listed in Canada, USA, Australia, and the UK. Her diverse background has facilitated participation across the spectrum of board committee functions: audit, compensation, nominating, ESG, technical and special committees. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of TSX listed Altius Minerals Corp., ASX listed Matador Mining Ltd and ASX/TSXV listed Hot Chili Ltd. Dr. Adshead-Bell is currently President of Cupel Advisory Corp., a company focused on investments and advisory services in the mining sector and was CEO and Managing Director of ASX listed Beadell Resources Ltd from July 2018 until its acquisition by a Canadian mining company in March 2019. Prior to that, Dr. Adshead-Bell was Director of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold LLC, a global precious metals fund, and Managing Director Investment Banking at Haywood Securities.

Board succession and refreshment

As part of the Board’s ongoing succession and refreshment process, Jeremy Kinsman, a long-time director, retired from the Board effective February 18, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to Jeremy for his dedication to DPM over the years,” said Jonathan Goodman. “His guidance and expertise have contributed significantly to the company as we have transitioned to a mid-tier producer.”

As previously announced, Jonathan Goodman, Chair of the Board since 2013, will not be standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting. The Board has determined that Peter Gillin, currently serving as Deputy Chair, will assume the Chair position, subject to his re-election at the Annual Meeting.

The slate of eight directors standing for election at the Annual Meeting are:

Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell

Juanita Montalvo

Jaimie Donovan

David Rae

R. Peter Gillin

Marie-Anne Tawil

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

Anthony P. Walsh

Subject to the election of the director nominees, the average age of DPM’s Board members will be 60 years, average tenure will be 5 years, and the representation of women will increase to 50%.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DPM’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4PM EDT, which will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast. Materials for the meeting, including a user guide for accessing the virtual meeting, the 2022 Management Information Circular, and 2021 Annual Report, are available on our website at:

https://www.dundeeprecious.com/English/Investors/Disclosure-and-Reporting/default.aspx#agm-section

The details for the meeting, including the link to the audio webcast, are as follows:

Date and Time

Thursday, May 5, 2022

4PM EDT

Webcast

https://meetnow.global/MT6WZ6Z

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
drae@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com


