Dundee Precious Metals' (TSE:DPM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dundee Precious Metals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$149m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Dundee Precious Metals has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 3.8% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured Dundee Precious Metals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dundee Precious Metals.

So How Is Dundee Precious Metals' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Dundee Precious Metals are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 42%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Dundee Precious Metals thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Dundee Precious Metals can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 203% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Dundee Precious Metals does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

