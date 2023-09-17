Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dunelm Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = UK£197m ÷ (UK£739m - UK£291m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Dunelm Group has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dunelm Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Dunelm Group's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Dunelm Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 44%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 46%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Dunelm Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Dunelm Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 170% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Dunelm Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dunelm Group that you might be interested in.

