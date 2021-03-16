'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

Benzinga

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells computer software, electronics, cloud systems, computing devices and various other products. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. Their corporate headquarters are located at One Microsoft Way in Redmond, Washington. Lately, Microsoft has been more focused on cloud computing which has helped the company grow over the past few years. Microsoft is the third most valuable company in the world. Microsoft's most popular hardware products include the Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft surface computers. In 2019, Microsoft became the third U.S. public company to be valued at over $1 trillion. Microsoft is most well known for its Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer browsers. The Windows operating system has been dominating the computer landscape for decades. The company offered its first initial public offering (IPO), in 1986. When Microsoft launched its initial public offering the opening stock price was $21 and the price closed at $27.75. If you'd invested $1,000 in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) on March 16, 2011, today the investment would be worth $11,504.83 with an annual rate of return of 27.62%. You would have made a total profit of $10,504.83 from that investment. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock In 2020 Microsoft managed to earn a total net income of $44.3 billion and increased its market share by over 10%. Back in February Microsoft announced three new industry-specific cloud offerings. These cloud offerings included Dynamics enterprise software, Azure infrastructure and Office 365 productivity software. Microsoft also recently received a lot of attention after purchasing the video game company ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion dollars. Microsoft's cloud services segment has been highly successful over the past few years. Microsoft Azure Fiscal Revenue has grown by over 50% and it continues to rise. So far in 2021 Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue have grown by 10%. Microsoft has become the largest tech company in the world and their stock has proved to be an excellent long-term investment for many shareholders.