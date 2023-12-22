Dunk these! New year brings trio of new Oreos: Gluten-free, Black and White, and new Cakester

Three new types of Oreos are coming to stores beginning Jan. 1 including a limited-edition Oreo Black & White cookie.

Lovers of Oreos can ring in the new year with a trifecta of new cookies.

Coming to stores beginning Jan. 1: Limited-edition Oreo Black & White cookies and two new permanent products, Oreo Gluten-Free Golden cookies and Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters.

The Oreo Black & White cookies will have "a split of chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling" in between two golden vanilla-flavored cookies. They are inspired by cookies that have "been a Manhattan bakery staple for over 100 years," noted Food & Wine.

The new gluten-free Golden Oreos also have vanilla sandwich cookies with creme in between. The first gluten-free Oreos – standard Oreos and Double Stuf cookies – were brought to market in January 2022. Since then, a mint creme gluten-free Oreo has been added to the portfolio.

The cookies are "manufactured in a separate facility that is GFCO certified," responded the Oreo official account on social network X, formerly Twitter, to consumer questions.

New Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters have peanut butter creme filling in between two chocolate-flavored soft cookies. Last year, Nabisco reintroduced Oreo Cakesters after the softer cookies were off the market for a decade. The cookies were launched in 2007, but discontinued five years later.

Online response to the new cookies has been positive. "This could not be more exciting! How do we order?? asked @lenore21 on the Oreo Instagram page about the Oreo Black & White cookie reveal.

News about the impending arrival of all three cookies hit Instagram on Dec. 12. When the announcement about the Cakester cookies appeared on Instagram user @mustloveoreos chimed in: "Two in one day??? Give a girl some warning first, dang" on the Oreo Instagram page.

"And suddenly celiac disease just got a little bit better," responded @mary.maddalo to the announcement about the new gluten-free cookies on Oreos official Instagram page.

I am golden, but I am (gluten) free ✨



OREO Golden Gluten Free drops 1.1.24 pic.twitter.com/syIHrUid4X — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden gluten-free Oreos join Black & White, Peanut Butter Cakesters