Dunkin' introduces boozy iced coffee in Jacksonville, other Florida markets

Dunkin' started selling spiked iced coffee and tea drinks in the Jacksonville market in 2024.

Move over, espresso martinis and Four Lokos, there's a new drink for simultaneously getting caffeinated and tipsy.

Dunkin’ Spiked, the popular doughnut-and-coffee chain's alcohol-infused drinks, is hitting shelves in Florida grocery stores.

Jacksonville is one of a select few markets to get the line of spiked iced coffees and teas, which are available at Publix, Winn-Dixie, ABC Wine & Spirits, Total Wine, Circle K and Walmart.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee has 6% alcohol by volume and features four flavors: original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. The drinks come in a mixed pack, a four-pack of the original flavor and a 19.2-ounce single-serve can.

Dunkin' plans to introduce a 24-ounce single-serve can in March.

The Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea, with an ABV of 5%, features four signature flavors: slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit refresher and mango pineapple refresher. They also come in a mix pack and a six-pack mix of the slightly sweet. Dunkin' plans to offer 12-pack and 24-ounce single-serve can options of the slightly sweet flavor in March as well as a 24-ounce single-serve can of the strawberry dragonfruit refresher.

The drinks are available already in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. Other Florida markets where the drinks are available include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando.

They are not available to be shipped or in Dunkin' store locations.

These spiked drinks are described as having a "malt base" and are dairy-free. The teas contain between 15 and 30 milligrams of caffeine and the coffees contain 30 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can.

A 12-ounce cup of regular coffee from Dunkin' contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Dunkin' Donuts spiked iced coffee, tea coming to Florida markets