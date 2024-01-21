Dunkin' owner in Bourne finetunes coffee shop location on Route 28 to beat competition

POCASSET — The next Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop in Bourne will be built this summer off MacArthur Boulevard southbound, less than a mile from the rotary leading to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Couto Management Group two years ago secured approval for a 1,900 square-foot shop, but the total space has been increased to 2,700 square feet, according to updated plans filed with the Bourne Planning Board.

The proposal is to move coffee shop operations from an existing Dunkin' at Clay Pond Road and Route 28 in Monument Beach south to Forest Park Drive, a new commercial subdivision. The new address is 568 MacArthur Blvd., also known as Route 28.

Slightly farther south along Route 28 is the Dunkin' shop at Barlows Landing Road, which will remain.

A Dunkin' coffee and doughnut shop at Clay Pond Road and MacArthur Boulevard in Monument Beach will move south this summer to a new building at 568 MacArthur Boulevard, according to the plans filed with the town of Bourne.

Competition with Starbucks in Bourne

Sal Couto, company president, advised the town two years ago that a move of an existing shop along Route 28 was necessary to maintain “brand identity” in Bourne with two competing Starbucks in the same town.

There are seven Dunkin’ businesses in Bourne now: four north and three south of the Cape Cod Canal. There are 12 coffee shops in Bourne in total.

There are an estimated 47 Dunkin’ locations on the Cape from North Sagamore to Wellfleet, according to Dunkin’ websites.

Busy during working hours

Zach Basinski of Bracken Engineering, who developed special permit and site plan review elements for the new location, told town planners Jan. 11 that the new shop location would feature a deceleration lane from Route 28. He said the seven-foot-wide access lane was authorized by the state Department of Transportation.

There will be no highway acceleration plan from the site, but the town was assured there is appropriate site distance to assure motoring safety.

“I think this new site is going to be very busy,” Planning Board member Christopher Farrell said on Jan. 11. “Especially during work drive times.”

The new Dunkin' shop will have more kitchen space than first envisioned in 2022. There will also be more space between two drive-through windows; one where food and coffee are ordered and paid for, and the second for pick-up.

The new site appears to offer less motoring visibility than the existing shop, based on Times reporting at the scene. Access to the new location is strictly from the state-owned Route 28.

Couto established his group in 1999, according to the company website. Headquarters could not comment about the number of Couto-owned Dunkin’ stores on the Upper Cape or the total number of Dunkin’ stores on Cape Cod, citing privileged information during a Jan. 16 phone call.

