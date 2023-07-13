Dunmore man accused of bilking Medicare out of up to $9.5M in fraudulent claims signs plea agreement

Jul. 12—A Dunmore man accused of bilking Medicare out of as much as $9.5 million in fraudulent claims agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges, the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday.

Brandon Boyanoski will plead guilty to two federal charges: conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive health care kickbacks. He signed a plea agreement June 30; the agreement was filed Wednesday in federal court.

Boyanoski was the unofficial "de facto owner" of two companies identified as Medicare providers with listed offices on East Drinker Street — Prine Medical, Inc. and Rostko DME, according to a criminal information.

Boyanoski and unidentified co-conspirators paid bribes to other companies disguised as payment for legitimate services — like logistics management and call center work, investigators say.

Prosecutors allege those payments generated fraudulent invoices and referred Medicare beneficiaries to Boyanoski's companies for medical supplies, which were submitted as Medicare claims.

Information in the plea agreement places the total loss between $3.5 million and $9.5 million.

A man who identified himself on the phone as Brandon Boyanoski said he was unaware of the case. Attempts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful.

Prine Medical and Rostko were both registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State in May 2020. A few weeks later, they became Medicare providers that dealt in orthotic braces, investigators said. The fraud scheme took place between June 2020, and July 2022, prosecutors said.

Phone numbers listed for the companies do not work.

Boyanoski will appear before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Aug. 1 for arraignment and to enter his guilty plea. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines totaling $500,000.

