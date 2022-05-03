U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.67
    +4.29 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,016.70
    -44.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,538.65
    +2.63 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.44
    +1.53 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.20
    -0.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0640 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8600
    -0.3210 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,299.98
    -600.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.25
    -4.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.00
    -18.55 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Dunnage Packaging Market to reach at US$ 3.9 Bn in 2022 | Dunnage Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2032

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Top Companies Covered in Dunnage Packaging Market are ORBIS Corporation ((Menasha Corporation), Corplex (DS Smith), NEFAB GROUP, Amatech, Inc, Reusable Transport Packaging, Dunnage Engineering, Salco Engineering and Manufacturing Co., Inc., KEENER Corporation, Ckdpack, UFP Technologies, Inc., GWP Group, Interior Packaging Design, LLC., Packaging Corporation of America, MJSolpac Ltd., Package Design & Mfg, Schoeler Allibert, Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC., JIDA Industrial Solutions

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global dunnage packaging market is projected to expand at 5.8% CAGR, surpassing US$ 6.8 Bn by 2032. Growth is underpinned by rising trend of inter-oceanic trade and increasing import-export between the countries.

Shipping of products needs proper safety and protection along with secure delivery of goods and services. As these dunnage packaging solutions are useful for securing and protecting the products while in transit as well as an economic way of preventing damage to goods.

Hence, end users are trying to dominate the global market by increasing their geographic reach through import-export or establishing a distribution hub that builds sales of dunnage packaging. Hence, manufacturers of dunnage packaging are leveraging better specification and quality that provides customers satisfaction regarding their product protection. This is expected to boost the dunnage packaging market.

Request a Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14597

List of Key Players Covered in Dunnage Packaging Market are:

  • ORBIS Corporation ((Menasha Corporation)

  • Corplex (DS Smith)

  • NEFAB GROUP

  • Amatech, Inc

  • Reusable Transport Packaging

  • Dunnage Engineering

  • Salco Engineering and Manufacturing Co., Inc.

  • KEENER Corporation

  • Ckdpack

  • UFP Technologies, Inc.

  • GWP Group

  • Interior Packaging Design, LLC.

  • Packaging Corporation of America

  • MJSolpac Ltd.

  • Package Design & Mfg

  • Schoeler Allibert

  • Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC.

  • JIDA Industrial Solutions

Key Takeaways from Dunnage Packaging Market

  • By material, the plastic dunnage packaging segment is anticipated to remain the leading segment, accounting for around 25% of demand share in 2032.

  • The dunnage air bags under the product segment is estimated to hold significant share in the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

  • North America and Europe cumulatively will account for nearly 55% of the global dunnage packaging market by the end of the forecast period.

  • Demand for dunnage packaging is anticipated to propel in the developing economies such as China, India, and others due to the use of dunnage packaging by the packers and movers.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dunnage-packaging-market

“Use of dunnage packaging in transporting cargo will aid manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and shippers to reduce losses caused due to product damaged in transit. Need for dunnage packaging to ensure safety by decreasing the impact of load shifting will create growth opportunity for the key manufacturers”- says an FMI analyst.

Dunnage Packaging Market Landscape

Corplex (DS Smith), ORBIS Corporation (Menasha Corporation), UFP Technologies Inc., NEFAB GROUP, are some of the top players operating in the target market. Furthermore, Reusable Transport Packaging, Amatech Inc., GWP Group, Ckdpack, MJSolpac Ltd., and Interior Packaging Design LLC, are also noticeable players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 15-20% of the overall dunnage packaging market.

Dunnage Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for dunnage packaging, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the dunnage packaging based on the material (plastic dunnage packaging, paper dunnage packaging, metal dunnage packaging, wood dunnage packaging, foams dunnage packaging, and others (fabric, rubber)), product (dunnage air bags, inserts, dividers, packaging peanuts, others (bubble wraps, etc.)), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, electronics, food and beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, others (personal care & cosmetic, homecare, etc.)) across seven regions.

Order a Complete Research Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14597

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

    • Global Market Analysis

    • Global Market Outlook

    • Analysis and Recommendations

  • Market Overview

    • Market Definition

    • Market Coverage

  • Key Market Trends

    • Key Trends Impacting the Market

    • Product Innovation / Development Trends

  • Key Success Factors

    • Product Adoption Analysis

    • Product USPs / Features

  • Global Dunnage Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

    • Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

    • Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

    • Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14597

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Bio PE Pouches Market : Industry Data, Analysis, Size, Share 2032

Cement Packaging Market 2022 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2032

Twist Dispensing Closures Market Challenges and Opportunities Report 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dunnage-packaging-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Zebra Technologies Leaps Over First-Quarter Goals But Gives Mixed Outlook

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking and managing inventory and assets, beat analyst estimates for the first quarter.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • VW embeds Qualcomm chips in autonomous driving software plans

    Volkswagen's Cariad on Tuesday said it will source chips from U.S. semiconductor maker Qualcomm to develop autonomous driving software, which the German carmaker has made the backbone of its future strategy. Qualcomm will supply so-called system-on-chips (SoCs) for Cariad's platform that aims to enable automated driving up to Level 4 standards, in which the car can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention. "We will get system-on-chips (SoCs) designed to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4 from Qualcomm, an expert in chip design with over 140,000 patents," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on LinkedIn.

  • Are Amazon’s lousy earnings a buying opportunity or a sign of a bear market?

    Morgan Stanley analysts point to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's comments as evidence that earnings growth may disappoint in coming quarters.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to look at the 1.05 level as support. Expect a lot of choppy volatility in this area.

  • Here's What Will Power Silvergate Capital's Next Phase of Growth

    The past year has been quite volatile for both stocks and cryptocurrencies. One stock that has outpaced both is Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a bank that serves cryptocurrency customers. Silvergate Capital is up 9% over the last year and up more than 800% over the past five years.

  • Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

    Washington’s ban on Russian oil imports has left a huge hole in the market, and Brazil is looking to ramp up its output in order to help ease the squeeze

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Senators Seek to Loosen Google’s Grip on Digital Ad Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators intends to introduce legislation as soon as this week that would force Alphabet Inc.’s Google to sell off parts of its lucrative advertising technology business, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wart

  • Taiwan's stocks suffer market jolt as China's zero-Covid policy and lockdown disrupt supply chains from PCs to vehicles

    Taiwan's major electronics manufacturers and chip makers are slumping in the stock market as they grapple with supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai and its neighbouring cities. The shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, Patregon Corp, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and AU Optronics, five of Taiwan's bellwether electronics suppliers, retreated by 8.5 per cent on average in April, erasing a total of NT$118 billion (US$4 billion) in market capital. TAIEX, the Taiwan S

  • UK factories hike prices at record pace as inflation bites

    UK manufacturers lifted their prices at the fastest rate on record last month as inflation bites.

  • Developer behind St. Pete Tesla project pays $13 million for site

    Truett Realty Group has purchased the site of the future Tesla Motors in St. Petersburg for $13 million. St. Petersburg Motors LLC, which is linked to Delray Beach-based Truett, purchased the property on April 26, according to a deed filed with Pinellas County. Truett recently received unanimous approval from Pinellas County to redevelop the 4.2-acre site of Kane's Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N. This will be the first Tesla sales, service and delivery center in Pinellas County.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Halliburton names new CFO, makes other leadership changes

    Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) has made a series of leadership changes. The Houston-based oil field services giant announced May 2 that Lance Loeffler is now senior vice president of Halliburton's Middle East North Africa region, effective immediately. Loeffler had been executive vice president and CFO of Halliburton since November 2018, when Chris Weber left the company.