Dunwoody College of Technology Rolls Out National Online Degree Program

After the transition to online instruction in 2020, the leader in technical education will expand its offerings to students across the country

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Fall 2021, Dunwoody College of Technology will begin offering two online degree programs, construction management and bachelor of architecture, for the first time in the school's 107-year history. Students will experience innovative, project-based learning in the virtual space with industry-leading software and technology. Both programs will offer flexible, barrier-free online learning options for current students and working professionals who are interested in taking the next step in their career.

"This past year provided the opportunity to develop and implement online learning practices as we adjusted to a new way of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Provost Scott Stallman. "That opportunity has opened the door for us to reach students in new areas of the country, and we are excited to deliver Dunwoody's exceptional education, and the great careers that follow, to students beyond Minnesota."

Dunwoody, a nonprofit institution of higher education and a leader in technical instruction, was approved to be a nation-wide provider of online education by the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) in December 2020. The approval allows the college to offer the bachelor of science in construction management and the bachelor of architecture as online-only options to students from states outside of Minnesota.

"For more than a century, Dunwoody has been a leader in hands-on, applied technical education, preparing students for high-skill, in-demand career fields," said Cindy Olson, Dunwoody's vice president of enrollment management. "That tradition will continue as the college expands into the online learning space. Students will benefit from small classes taught by faculty who have worked in the field. In addition, students enrolled in the program will receive a laptop loaded with state-of-the-industry software and technology. "

The construction management completion program is designed for students and working professionals who need the flexibility of an online program that allows them to attend part or full-time and finish at their own pace. During the program, students learn how to successfully influence and lead production teams, develop projects, and grow businesses. Students will complete real-world service learning projects and work with renowned organizations and industry professionals.

With the shortest path to licensure, combined with a unique stackable degree format, Dunwoody's bachelor of architecture is the perfect fit for those that want to become a licensed, practicing architect, but need the flexibility of an online degree. The program is rooted in a tradition of community engagement, social responsibility, and leadership in the profession, both locally and globally. Dunwoody's bachelor of architecture is accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB).

The application for admission is now open and interested students should contact Admissions at admissions@dunwoody.edu for information or fill out the online application .

About Dunwoody:

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 men and women, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 45 majors — including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields — Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

